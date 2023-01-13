HR-Generalist
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 800 employees in several countries.
Do you want to make a difference for our employees and managers at Cambio, so they can make a difference for society? Then this People Success Generalist role might be for you!
The Position
Cambio is looking for a People Success Generalist to join our People Success team in Linköping. In your role as PS Generalist, you will be part of our PS Core team and together with Charlotte, Frida and Mia handle the employee lifecycle from an HR-administrative perspective. First and foremost, your task will be processing salaries and pension payments, in addition to that you will also issue employee contracts, handling leaves, auditing and maintaining employee records in our HR system, terminations, and support and collaborate with the other members of our brilliant team!
From time to time, you will get the opportunity to participate in different HR-related or company related projects, both locally and globally.
Cambio is located in LINK Business Center, where we have a brand-new office with a lovely view over Stångån and central Linköping. If you commute, you only have a 10-minute walk from Resecentrum. At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee. Our culture is described through the words "Trust, "Care" and "Together" which permeate everything we do.
About you
We are looking for a person who enjoys working in a fast-paced, international environment, who likes to drive his/her own initiatives but enjoys working with other members of our team.
You are a relationship builder, communicative, thorough, proactive and self-driven. You have the ability to work unsupervised, prioritize tasks and you are well structured and organized. You also enjoy a good laugh and occasional cake with your colleagues.
At Cambio, you are trusted to drive your work forward in a way you think is the best and taking initiatives is highly encouraged. Collaboration and knowledge sharing are key factors for us and there is always help to be found from caring and wise colleagues. For us, it is important that you get the opportunity to grow, both personally and career-wise. Our culture is described by three words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which characterize everything we do at Cambio. Together, we are enabling tomorrow's health and social care today.
Requirements
• University degree or other Post-secondary education within relevant field
• 2+ years working experience as Payroll administrator, HR-administrator, HR-generalist or similar
• Good understanding of Swedish labor laws
• Experience of working with an HR/HCM system
• Good communication skills, both verbal and written, in both Swedish and English
It's a bonus if you
• Have worked within the IT industry
• Have experience of working with Workday
• Have a fundamental understanding of best practice as it relates to core HR activity; meaning compensation, benefits etc.
• Have knowledge and/or experience from work with GDPR-related projects/matters
Place of employment: Linköping
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
The PS Generalist will have access to sensitive personal data and a background check on the final candidate will be required.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us at (https://www.cambiogroup.com/)
