HR-Assistant Nordic - Stanley Black & Decker Sweden AB - Ekonomiassistentjobb i Göteborg
HR-Assistant Nordic
Stanley Black & Decker Sweden AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-13
Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Stanley Black & Decker Sweden AB i Göteborg
Who We Are
Stanley Black & Decker is a world-leading provider of tools and storage, with unique growth platforms and a track record of sustained profitable growth in more than 100 countries. We have a long and rich history since 1843. Our goal has always been simple and straight forward: provide tools and solutions that make life easier. Whether it's a hammer that punches above its weight while going easy on your elbows, a door that unlocks for you at a glance or a toolbox smart enough to find a missing socket anywhere in an airplane hangar, our products have a way of making a big impact on your daily life. We stand for Courage & Innovation, Agility & Performance, Inclusivity & Collaboration, Integrity & Accountability.
Stanley Black & Decker supports the development of early career professionals - and right now we are looking for a new part time colleague to join our Nordic HR team.
We are a small but ambitious team of two, consisting of an HR Manager based in Copenhagen and an HR Officer based in Gothenburg. We have an exciting and busy mission to support our Nordic organization in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland, and this is where you come in..
Who You Are and What You'll Do
We are looking for a curious problem solver to support the HR function with HR and Payroll related administration. To be successful in this role you should have a great sense of structure and an eye for detail to be able to navigate successfully through our systems and administration. It is also important that you work with integrity and feel confident handling confidential data as the job contains maintenance of personnel records. As we do work in an international environment it's important that you are flexible and able to see things from different perspectives.
Tasks involve
HR Administration: entering, updating, and maintaining information in our HR system PeopleSoft in relation to new hires, terminations, employment changes etc.
Payroll, Compensation & Benefits: Consolidate and submit payroll data for processing as well as controlling this data. This is done in cooperation with internal/external payroll resources. You will also be updating information with our HR/benefit providers.
Investigate and advice on relevant matters within HR, such as legislation, compensation, and benchmarking.
Other tasks related to HR/Payroll: for example, updating HR material such as employee handbook, presentations etc., consolidating reports & statistics, administrate HR vendors and invoicing.
What You'll Need
Currently studying bachelor or master's degree within relevant field such as HR or Business Administration.
English and at least one Nordic language at high level, spoken and written. It's considered beneficial with several Nordic languages.
Good IT skills and overall understanding of Microsoft Office.
Having worked with similar tasks before is beneficial but not a must
Other
It's important that you can work about 20 hours/week.
We are currently building a new hybrid work model and reimaging the way we work. We are aiming towards a flexible way of working in the 2020's, focusing on technology and virtual collaboration. This means you will be able to work from home. It will however be important that you can come into the office during onboarding and ongoing when needed.
What You'll Get
A flexible part time job that will give you the opportunity to gain valuable insights within your field of education.
We offer flexibility to influence your own work hours and the possibility to work from home.
The opportunity to expand your understanding and knowledge in an exciting international environment working with different countries and markets.
For the right person, there is a good opportunity to expand responsibility and possibility for a future career within the organization.
Being part of a company who is a global leader within the industry, with a long and rich history - We are proud to be "For Those Who Make The World". https://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/who-we-are/about-us
Please send a short application in English, resume and cover letter included. We will have an ongoing selection, so please submit your application soonest and no later than 30th of April. If you have any questions you can contact:
Emilia Zätterlöf Kristensen, HR Officer Nordic
Emilia.Kristensen@sbdinc.com
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Företag
Stanley Black & Decker Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5689266
Stanley Black & Decker Sweden AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-13
Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Stanley Black & Decker Sweden AB i Göteborg
Who We Are
Stanley Black & Decker is a world-leading provider of tools and storage, with unique growth platforms and a track record of sustained profitable growth in more than 100 countries. We have a long and rich history since 1843. Our goal has always been simple and straight forward: provide tools and solutions that make life easier. Whether it's a hammer that punches above its weight while going easy on your elbows, a door that unlocks for you at a glance or a toolbox smart enough to find a missing socket anywhere in an airplane hangar, our products have a way of making a big impact on your daily life. We stand for Courage & Innovation, Agility & Performance, Inclusivity & Collaboration, Integrity & Accountability.
Stanley Black & Decker supports the development of early career professionals - and right now we are looking for a new part time colleague to join our Nordic HR team.
We are a small but ambitious team of two, consisting of an HR Manager based in Copenhagen and an HR Officer based in Gothenburg. We have an exciting and busy mission to support our Nordic organization in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland, and this is where you come in..
Who You Are and What You'll Do
We are looking for a curious problem solver to support the HR function with HR and Payroll related administration. To be successful in this role you should have a great sense of structure and an eye for detail to be able to navigate successfully through our systems and administration. It is also important that you work with integrity and feel confident handling confidential data as the job contains maintenance of personnel records. As we do work in an international environment it's important that you are flexible and able to see things from different perspectives.
Tasks involve
HR Administration: entering, updating, and maintaining information in our HR system PeopleSoft in relation to new hires, terminations, employment changes etc.
Payroll, Compensation & Benefits: Consolidate and submit payroll data for processing as well as controlling this data. This is done in cooperation with internal/external payroll resources. You will also be updating information with our HR/benefit providers.
Investigate and advice on relevant matters within HR, such as legislation, compensation, and benchmarking.
Other tasks related to HR/Payroll: for example, updating HR material such as employee handbook, presentations etc., consolidating reports & statistics, administrate HR vendors and invoicing.
What You'll Need
Currently studying bachelor or master's degree within relevant field such as HR or Business Administration.
English and at least one Nordic language at high level, spoken and written. It's considered beneficial with several Nordic languages.
Good IT skills and overall understanding of Microsoft Office.
Having worked with similar tasks before is beneficial but not a must
Other
It's important that you can work about 20 hours/week.
We are currently building a new hybrid work model and reimaging the way we work. We are aiming towards a flexible way of working in the 2020's, focusing on technology and virtual collaboration. This means you will be able to work from home. It will however be important that you can come into the office during onboarding and ongoing when needed.
What You'll Get
A flexible part time job that will give you the opportunity to gain valuable insights within your field of education.
We offer flexibility to influence your own work hours and the possibility to work from home.
The opportunity to expand your understanding and knowledge in an exciting international environment working with different countries and markets.
For the right person, there is a good opportunity to expand responsibility and possibility for a future career within the organization.
Being part of a company who is a global leader within the industry, with a long and rich history - We are proud to be "For Those Who Make The World". https://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/who-we-are/about-us
Please send a short application in English, resume and cover letter included. We will have an ongoing selection, so please submit your application soonest and no later than 30th of April. If you have any questions you can contact:
Emilia Zätterlöf Kristensen, HR Officer Nordic
Emilia.Kristensen@sbdinc.com
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Företag
Stanley Black & Decker Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5689266