HR-Advisor Nordics
2023-04-06
Job description
Do you want to work in a creative and innovative environment with people who want to make a difference? An exciting opportunity has now become available in Knauf Insulation as we are seeking for a HR-Advisor Nordics.
As HR-Advisor Nordics you are responsible to provide a comprehensive and best practice HR service to the business. Acquire, maintain and develop employees to ensure that the company has the required skills and competencies to achieve its objectives. You will be managing compliance with all health and safety rules applicable to the position and successful implementation on local policies for each region. In your responsibility you will also provide updates to the Company on local legislation changes and management of the recruitment process. You will also ensure payroll is processed each month with no errors.
The role reports to Hierarchically to the HR Manager and functionally to the Market Development Director. The position involves travel both nationally and internationally and the company is located in efficient premises at Gårdatorget in Gothenburg.
Responsibilities
Create, implement and manage all HR policies for all Nordic countries in line with local legislation and company procedure
Manage the recruitment and selection process in its entirety and focusing on the correct methods to attract talent into the business
Coordination of induction programs for any new joiners to the business
Provide people management support to all line managers ensuring HR policies and procedures are applied effectively
Ensuring the absence management policy is adhered to at all times. Working with external Occupational Health Companies for any absence management cases.
Training and Development, through the use of the annual appraisal system and using our current internal training offering identify training and development needs for current staff
Oversee and manage the company car fleet for all countries
Work with the external payroll provider to ensure payroll information is provided each month.
Liaise and manage all personal insurances for each region
Work with the UK HR Manager to implement any projects that are part of the overall Great Place to Work Strategy for the KINE region.
Respect the Knauf values: Commitment, Entrepreneurship, Partnership and Menschlichkeit and apply them in your daily work.
Qualifications
Academic Degree, with a focus on HR and working life issues or equivalent experience
Previous experience of qualified wide-ranging work within HR
Experience in HR with focus on recruitment and selection process
Good knowledge of English in speech and writing
Solid IT knowledge
Experience of working in an independent role
Ability to travel on duty
Advantageous
Knowledge of all Nordic country legislation
Experience of having worked in larger international companies
To be successful in this position, you are independent and you are confident with a humble approach. With an ability to structure and organize your work, you will successfully manage both strategic and operational perspectives to achieve our goals. You take strong responsibility for your work and ensure that the company has the skills required to achieve its goals. Furthermore, you like and appreciate the cooperation with your colleagues to jointly shape effective and successful work concept.
About the company
Knauf Insulation is part of the Knauf Group, a family-owned global building materials group. As one of the world's leading insulation manufacturers, we operate in over 35 countries and have 40 production facilities. With more than 5000 employees, we are specialists in insulation manufacturing, research and development and we offer advanced energy efficiency solutions for buildings worldwide Ersättning
