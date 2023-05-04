HR- generalist
2023-05-04
First Reserve är ett auktoriserat rekryterings - och konsultföretag som sedan 2003 hjälper våra uppdragsgivare att hitta de bästa talangerna. Vi är specialister på tjänstemannarekryteringar och konsulter inom inköp och logistik, analys, lön, HR, administration och ekonomi.
Genom att hitta rätt person till rätt plats skapar vi måndagslycka för både uppdragsgivare och medarbetare.
Vår framtid ser ljus ut och vi växer! Vi sitter i fina lokaler mitt i Stockholm city. För mer information www.firstreserve.se
Assignment
HR Generalist
HR Service Center is a first point of contact for the companys general HR questions and we collaborate with many of our different functions within People & Culture at the company. HR Service Center is an organization within our central People & Culture organization.
As an HR generalist within HR Service Center, you contribute to our managers and employees receiving professional HR support. As an HR generalist with us, you are the face of our HR support and you receive HR questions from employees, managers and local HR. You will be an important part of building how we will work with HR support in the future!
Within HR Service Center, you as an HR generalist will professionally provide advice and support to managers, employees & HR at the company in Sweden. We answer questions by phone and e-mail regarding questions related to HR-related areas; e.g. issues relating to employee employment, salary issues, description of processes and procedures, interpretation of agreements, regulations and policies and support in HR systems. We will also develop new processes and standards as we modernize and digitize HR support within Scania to best contribute to the business.
As an HR generalist, you should have a high level of knowledge of our HR processes and a very high level of service so that customers feel that it is easy to contact HR Service Center and that they are always close to fast information with high quality. As a person, you are positive and committed and have a "can do attitude". You are a team player who likes to collaborate. Service comes naturally to you, you are responsive and have the ability to quickly capture the customer's needs. You handle stress in a constructive way and have the ability to prioritize and switch focus based on the customer's needs.
Where will the assignment be performed (Onsite, Hybrid, offsite)
Södertälje / Hybrid
Education
We see that you have an education in HR or equivalent work experience 2-5 years in HR We would like you to have worked in a service organization or in a service-oriented role
Language
Excellent language skills in both Swedish and English
Meriting
We would like to see you have expertise in the HR area's processes and IT systems. If you have worked with Service Now and/or Success Factors, it is a merit You have a very good ability to use IS/IT administrative systems to be able to provide the right support and improve efficiency in the daily work. We would like you to have previous experience of change management and are used to a high pace. Very good communication skills and worked with communication before.
Start date: 1/6-2023
End date: 31/5-2024
