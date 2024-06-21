HR Support Consultant - Gothenburg
We are looking for a HR Support consultant to join our client's People & Culture team. The client creates top-quality powertrain solutions for a worldwide market. They are an innovative international provider of drive technology, development services, and manufacturing on two continents. Their focus is on delivering value to clients and end-users by manufacturing highly efficient, eco-friendly engines that are currently used in millions of vehicles.
Currently, they aim to redefine movement for upcoming times by utilizing powertrain innovations that are environmentally friendly and feasible. They offer countless opportunities for individuals who are eager to work together and create a positive impact. They are envisioning a more sustainable future by investigating ways to minimize their ecological footprint. They are developing advanced powertrain solutions for vehicles and more.
Job Description
This role is essential as the main contact person responsible for providing excellent service and assistance to the employees and potential candidates. The selected individual will assist the People & Culture Team by providing efficient administrative and HRIS support, maintaining precise data records, and ensuring compliance with company policies. They will serve as the main and reliable contact for employees and managers, dealing with HR processes, systems, and resources. Manage all aspects of human resources administration with a focus on compliance and streamlined operations, overseeing the full cycle of HR and payroll processes. Collaborate with a variety of stakeholders across different organizational levels and handle various daily administrative duties in the HR department.
Requirements
• Demonstrated experience in payroll and human resources procedures.
• A proactive approach with a focus on achieving goals and experience utilizing technology for HR needs.
• Proficient in both English and Swedish languages.
• Ideally, familiarity with a dynamic industrial environment.
• Demonstrated experience using the HRM platform SuccessFactors.
• Demonstrated experience using the case management system ServiceNow.
• 2-5 years of relevant experience in People & Culture.
Start date: 2024-08-26
End date: 2025-02-28
Workload: 100%
Remote work: 25 %
Deadline: 2024-06-26
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
