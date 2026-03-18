Hr specialist
Eccoci AB / Administratörsjobb / Luleå Visa alla administratörsjobb i Luleå
2026-03-18
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Become part of something bigger
At SSAB, we are on a journey. A journey we believe is essential for the future of our planet. We are transforming the steel industry by aiming to produce fossil-free steel and drive the green transition.
We are now looking for an HR Specialist to strengthen our HR team and support our organization in delivering high-quality people processes and services.
About the role
As an HR Specialist, you will play a key role in supporting and developing our HR processes, ensuring compliance, and enabling a strong employee experience across the organization.
You will work closely with HR colleagues, managers, and stakeholders across the business in a dynamic and evolving environment.
Key responsibilities
Support and develop HR processes, policies, and procedures
Ensure compliance with labor laws, internal policies, and relevant regulations
Act as a trusted advisor to managers in people-related matters
Support recruitment, onboarding, and employee lifecycle processes
Participate in HR projects and continuous improvement initiatives
Maintain and develop HR systems, reporting, and documentation
Contribute to a positive and inclusive workplace culture Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31
E-post: info@eccoci.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eccoci AB
(org.nr 556948-1350)
Svartövägen 20 (visa karta
)
974 37 LULEÅ Jobbnummer
9805774