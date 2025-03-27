HR Specialist - Compensation & Performance Partner (Nordic Cluster)
Incluso AB / Administratörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla administratörsjobb i Västerås
2025-03-27
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Västerås
, Surahammar
, Köping
, Kungsör
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an HR Specialist - Compensation & Performance Partner (Nordic Cluster) for a company in Västerås. Start June 2nd, 1 year limited contract.
Work as part of team(s) of Human Resources (HR) specialists/managers to deliver the strategy for a specific HR functional area in Europe, in alignment with Group directives and wider HR strategy. Represent the needs of the area to the global Performance & Reward function and collaborate with HR Business Partners (HRBPs) and HR Services to provide a seamless service to the business.
Main Accountabilities:
Executes and contributes to strategy within functional (HR,C&P) and geographic (Sweden, Finland, Norway & Baltics) area of responsibility, in alignment with Group guidance, policies, and procedures. Acts as speaking partner to the business to advise on strategy, process and policy and best practice approach in relation to Compensation & Performance.
Manages and directs compensation programs in countries of responsibility and ensures that initiatives and strategies align with the company's Compensation philosophy and objectives and manages the legislative impact of reward policies and practices. Determine the effectiveness of programs, initiatives and strategies and their ability to attract and retain top talent.
Implements total rewards processes and procedures within area of functional responsibility in alignment with companies guidance, policy, and procedures.
Partners with HRBPs, business leaders and consults the respective P&R Function to understand current issues that can be supported or resolved through existing, new, and/or improved HR practices, processes, or policies in area of functional specialty. Counsels HR and business leadership on effective solutions to resolve issues and support long-term objectives.
Monitor Total Rewards market trends in the countries of responsibility, in order to recommend consistent solutions.
Develops and implements Country/Region-specific programs in area of functional specialty, in consultation with global Expert Services. Shares practices with other geographic areas for their use as appropriate.
Acts as key point of contact for the Group Expert Services. Actively contributes to and supports Group Expert Services design projects and pilots. Feeds back to P&R Function on experience of implementing Group tools and processes in geographic area of responsibility and ensures learnings are incorporated into future program/process design.
Acts as a project manager (nominated by local HR Leadership Team) for working on valuable actions linked to local Compensation (e.g. WordDay, etc) topics.
Works with the Operational HR Services (GBS) team to optimize support for the relevant processes and monitors service delivery in accordance with the pre-defined Service Level Agreement (SLA).
Ensures compliance with legislation and HR policies and compliance standards in area of functional responsibility. Manages local exception requests to policy, within defined parameters, and escalates as necessary.
Manages adherence to agreed financial plans and budgets.
• * Must have:
4 years experience in Compensation & Benefit - in particular with designing salary ranges, grading, compensation administration, strategic thinking
Swedish as a language to communicate with the Swedish works council
English is a must
Project management skills
Your Background:
Fully qualified HR professional, bachelor or master degree, with a minimum of years of experience in HR / Compensation.
Expert in compensation programs and their administration and the broader HR strategy, anticipating customer needs and identifying solutions.
Experienced in working in a global organization is preferred, with demonstrated cultural sensitivity, and experience dealing with multiple countries.
In addition, you bring a good portion of pragmatism, decisiveness and willingness to develop solutions, and proven economic skills.
You are proven in dealing with HR colleagues and executives, effectively communicates, collaborates and interfaces with senior management.
Your way of working is characterized by a clear service orientation and a high degree of independence, so that you can drive your tasks and projects forward quickly and on your own responsibility.
Your high commitment, resilience and flexibility will help you to develop solutions even for challenging topics and time bottlenecks.
Advanced Microsoft Excel skills and HRIS (e.g. SAP/ Workday).
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Västerås. Start is June 2nd, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% on-site in Västerås.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
721 87 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9250064