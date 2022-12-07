HR Search Internship
2022-12-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Are you passionate about HR and identifying the right candidates? Are you interested in the detective work behind sourcing? Then apply for the position as HR Search intern with us at Stellar Capacity! With us you get the chance to join our exciting growth journey, with plenty of opportunity to make a real impact!
Your tasks
In the role of HR-Search intern, you will work primarily with:
Identifying relevant candidates for our training programs
Working with search profile development
Managing contact information in our CRM system
Learning how to manage the database with contact information
Assisting in the sending of information
Building our own "pipeline" of people we would like to contact - now or in the future
What we offer
We are characterized by an innovative spirit where much of the work is done digitally. To thrive in the role, you need to have good computer skills and ease in learning new systems. Additionally, we expect you to have an eye for detail. Ideally you are a student or graduate with a degree in HR, or another equivalent program. You will learn a lot about how a CRM works but also on search and selection. We hope that you are eager to implement new initiatives!
We offer a stimulating environment where you can not only develop professionally, but also play an active role in developing the company in general, which is currently in a very exciting growth phase. You will be part of a dedicated and warm team where we help and support each other to constantly develop. Our work culture is one of creativity, positivity, innovation and ambition. We encourage and welcome new thoughts and ideas. This is a great opportunity for you who want to kickstart a career within talent acquisition.
We work continuously with the selection of candidates, so be sure to submit your application as soon as possible!
Location: Stockholm
Type of employment: Internship 3-6 months
Scope: Part-time/ Full-time
Salary: A symbolic compensation is rewarded for the internship.
Starting date: As soon as possible, as agreed
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-06
E-post: applications@stellarcapacity.com
