HR Reward Specialist - Compensation & Benefits
2024-04-05
We are looking for an HR Rewards Specialist in Compensation & Benefits to join the HR Service Center team of a global company in Lund. Start ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
You will be part of the EMEA team of highly knowledgeable specialists.You will work in a collaborative environment where your key stakeholders are senior management and line managers in Sweden and abroad. You will operate in a global environment, collaborating across different functions to constantly provide the best possible service.
What you will do:
Execute reward operations related to predefined services across designated multi-country geography (Annual Rewards cycle, competence advancements, Annual Mercer Submission, Market Analysis, etc.) including preparation and roll-out of compensation calculators for non-posting cases and reward exceptions as VPP offline tools
Act as a subject matter expert for Reward operations and Tier 2 agent for Client Experience Services
Support in implementation/change the design of Short Term Employee Benefits
Participate in the implementation of global policy rollouts locally and global projects
Ensures Reward processes are delivered accurately and timely and ensures compliance with statutory requirements and company policies.
Advises clients (employees, line managers) on recurring, standard rewards service offerings
Provide reward advise to recruiters on promotions, lateral moves and complex moves
Partner to HRCS and/or HRBPs on reporting compensation information and short term benefits to external stakeholders and business
Participate in Continuous Improvement initiatives within HR to help ensure we continue to be productive and deliver a world class Reward service to the Tetra Pak business
We believe you are:
You are a person with a passion for both figures and people.
With your curious mindset you see challenges as a source of development.
You have a willingness to learn new things and you are aware of the external environment, eager to benchmark underlying trends.
Building and maintaining successful relations with senior stakeholders comes natural to you. You are a team player that enjoys working collaboratively with others to meet shared goals. Furthermore, you are business oriented and possess a problem-solving mindset, always with the best solution for all parts in mind.
To be successful in this position you have:
A couple of years' experience from HR
A couple of years' experience from Compensation & Benefits
Hands-on experience from Compensation & Benefits
Experience from working in international environments
Great Excel skills (presentations, pivot tables, xlookups, etc.) and a data driven mindset.
Experience from similar roles in larger international organisations is considered a merit.
Experience from working with Mercer or/and Willis Towers Watson is considered a merit
This role requires fluency in English and good knowledge of Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 6 months to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
223 55 LUND Jobbnummer
8588531