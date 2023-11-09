HR Officer, - an exciting challenge in a global organization
HR Officer - an exciting challenge in a global organization
Huhnseal AB is a Swedish company that develops and manufactures mechanical seals for the modern process industry. At the site in Landskrona, sealing solutions are designed, tested and manufactured for the global market. Our customers are found in a wide range of businesses such as pulp & paper, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, mining, general process and in the offshore industry. Huhnseal AB has a long tradition and experience of manufacturing customer specific solutions for the OEM Market.
As Huhnseal AB continuous our expansive journey, we are looking for an HR Officer for our Landskrona site. You will be an integral part of our HR Department, reporting directly to the HR Manager. You will support the whole Huhnseal organization with a variety of HR-related tasks but will have a primarily focus on Blue Collar employees, ensuring that our HR systems and content are continually updated and refined, and that our processes are being followed. The main responsibilities are:
• Administer and maintain HR systems and content, ensuring data accuracy and integrity.
• Assist in processes such as recruitment, on-boarding, rehabilitation, salary reviews, performance reviews etc.
• Handle HR-related inquiries or requests
• Maintain records of personnel-related data, ensuring all employment requirements are met.
• Coordinate training sessions and seminars, ensuring employees are up-to-date with required trainings.
The successful candidate will preferably have a relevant university degree and a minimum of 3 years of HR-related working experience within the fields of managing HR-systems, rehabilitation- and recruitment processes, negotiations etc. A background within the Swedish industry sector and knowledge of the collective barging agreement Teknikavtalet is seen as a merit. The position requires Swedish and English on a business level.
As a person we believe you are structured, meticulous and a team player who thrives in a collaborative environment, always willing to assist colleagues and contribute positively to the team dynamic. Furthermore, that you possess a high level of integrity as well as being able to deliver high quality results in any given situation.
We offer a permanent position, located in Landskrona, with startup according to agreement. We apply flex rules as well as hybrid work. The position will offer a great opportunity to grow and develop within the HR-role in an expansive global organization!
For information regarding the position contact HR Manager +46 762 09 70 37.
For more information regarding Huhnseal go to https://www.huhnseal.com
Please send your application to job@huhnseal.com
no later than December 3rd, 2023.
