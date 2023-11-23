HR & Sustainability Controller
It is Group Sustainability Controlling's mission to deliver high quality reporting related to sustainability & HR and provide relevant analysis to Group management and other stakeholders. With the increasing focus on sustainability at all levels in the Group and enhanced disclosure requirements, we are looking for an additional team member to join the Group Sustainability Controlling team. You do not need to be an expert in the sustainability area, but we expect you to be highly motivated by sustainability as a business driver and be convinced that effective reporting and controlling can contribute to making our company an even more sustainable company.
The role
In this role, you will support Group management and the Sustainability Department but also other stakeholders by providing effective data through reporting and by identifying gaps and improvement areas in our current and future reporting processes.
Within the team, you will take full responsibility on some of the processes and data quality of the reporting. This means you will be the first point of contact and you will drive continuous improvements in current processes.
Together with the team, you will develop trainings and make sure to have the guidelines on reporting up to date in The Way We Do Things.
In this role, you will participate in different Group projects such as the implementation of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), Science Based Targets (SBT) evolution, etc. This will give you the opportunity to grow your expertise and experience project management and at the same time, build up your network as sustainability affects all areas of the Group.
You will be in direct contact with Group management, Business Areas, Divisions and entities so you will have great opportunities to extend your network and to further develop your career within the Atlas Copco Group.
In this role you will be reporting to the Group Sustainability Controlling Manager and you will be based in Group Center in Sickla (Stockholm), Sweden.
What do we expect of you?
In this role, you need to be passionate about sustainability and eagerly want to learn about new topics in the dynamic landscape of sustainability legislations.
Your personality determines your success by being a self-motivated, well-organized and service minded team player. You are driven by finding a better way and by building relationships with different stakeholders. You like working with data and analytics and you are not afraid of stepping up to take responsibility when needed.
You have experience from working with data and business analysis. Controlling experience or SHEQ experience within the Atlas Copco Group is a plus as you will be able to bring your operational experience to the table. Experience from working with IT systems, functionally or technically is considered a plus as well but in general an interest in IT applications and a good ability to learn the applications is a prerequisite.
You have a university degree in business administration, sustainability, finance or similar with experience in reporting and structuring data. Because communication is key, both with stakeholders outside the team but also within the team, your English is excellent, both written and spoken.
What can you expect from us?
You will be welcomed in a dynamic, passionate team centrally but with a lot of exposure to different levels of the organization. and many opportunities to extend your network.
You will have the potential to realize your ideas and to truly make an impact on the Group's sustainability journey. The position will bring new challenges and great opportunities to learn and further develop your competences. Så ansöker du
