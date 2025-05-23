HR Manager to Coherent, Stockholm
Coherent is a global leader in lasers, engineered materials and networking components. We are a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Coherent provides a comprehensive career development platform within an environment that challenges employees to perform at their best, while rewarding excellence and hard-work through a competitive compensation program. It's an exciting opportunity to work for a company that offers stability, longevity and growth. Come Join Us!
About the Role
As HR Manager for Coherent's site in Järfälla, you will lead the local HR agenda for approximately 350 employees-covering both white- and blue-collar staff. Reporting to the responsible national HR, you will drive both strategic and operational HR initiatives while supporting managers and ensuring a strong, inclusive, and adaptable culture in a dynamic production environment. In this role, you will have line management responsibility for two HR Generalists.
Your Responsibilities Include
Lead and develop the HR function at the Järfälla site
Act as a strategic and hands-on partner to managers and site leadership
Drive initiatives in talent management, employee engagement, and organizational development
Support and coach managers on labor law, performance, and leadership
Manage union relations and collaborate with employer associations
Coordinate with payroll and compensation teams to ensure accurate delivery and fair processes
Drive change management and support continuous business growth
Collaborate across global HR teams and contribute to group-wide initiatives
Optimize and digitalize HR processes, leveraging systems such as Oracle Employee Connect
Ensure compliance with Swedish legislation and Coherent's global standards
About You
You are a pragmatic and people-oriented leader who thrives in dynamic environments. With a background in production or manufacturing, you're used to balancing structure with flexibility. You understand how to scale processes and culture in a growing company, and you're comfortable working both locally and globally.
We believe you have:
Solid experience in broad HR roles, including leadership responsibility
Previous exposure to a production or industrial setting
Knowledge of Swedish labor law and union collaboration
You bring experience in TA and are driven to attract, retain, and grow top talent in our area of expertise
Experience driving change and supporting company growth
Strong communication skills in both Swedish and English
Experience working across international teams and cultures
Familiarity with HR systems and digital HR processes
Meriting: Experience from fast-growing companies and global matrix structures
Welcome to Coherent Järfälla
Here, we build the optical components of the future that enable global connectivity - driven by precision, passion, and team spirit.
Our workplace is characterized by openness, collaboration, and continuous learning. We believe that true innovation happens when people feel safe, seen, and supported. Guided by our I CARE values - Integrity, Collaboration, Accountability, Respect, and Enthusiasm - we work together to make a real difference.
Work-life balance is a given for us. With flexible working hours, generous benefits, and close proximity to both nature and the city, our employees are empowered to perform at their best and truly thrive.
About the Recruitment Process
As part of our recruitment process, we conduct background checks as well as alcohol and drug testing. This is an important part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure work environment.
Application and Contact
Warmly welcome with your application no later than June 8th via maquire.se, which Coherent collaborates with in this recruitment.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Claes Berggren, Recruitment Consultant, at 0727-520374 or claes.berggren@maquire.se Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Maquire Group AB
(org.nr 556725-8388), https://maquire.se Arbetsplats
Maquire Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9356578