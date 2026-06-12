HR Manager
NKT HV Cables AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Falun Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Falun
2026-06-12
, Borlänge
, Säter
, Gagnef
, Hofors
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, Västerås
, Stockholm
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
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Company description:
Offers a broad range of building wires, low- and medium-voltage power cable solutions supporting both safety in the building sector and the European energy transition. NKT markets high-quality products exceeding high customer expectations and has developed ergonomic solutions that are easy to install. Here, you will join a diverse and international organization operating from five main production sites with strong market positions across Europe driven by customer centricity and a growth focus.NKT is headquartered in Denmark, operates from more than 30 countries worldwide, and employs 6,500 people globally. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 3.6 billion in 2025. NKT - We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Job description:Manage people operations at a key production siteAre you ready to shape the people agenda at a key production site supporting the green transition? As HR Manager in Falun, you will manage the local People & Culture agenda, combining business partnering with a practical approach across workforce planning, employee relations and employee development. As part of NKT, a global company in sustainable energy solutions, you will contribute to workforce stability, leadership effectiveness and operational performance.
Oversee HR execution and workforce stability locallyIn this role, you will ensure consistent and high-quality execution across the employee lifecycle, working closely with managers to guide decisions and provide constructive challenge when needed. Your scope includes workforce planning, recruitment, onboarding, retention, performance and talent management, labour relations, absenteeism management and continuous improvement of HR processes.Your responsibility will be to:
Manage and execute the local people agenda aligned with site priorities
Manage and coach the local People and Culture team to support effective delivery and collaboration
Deliver hiring within agreed headcount, budget and timelines
Reduce attrition and absenteeism through targeted actions
Manage employee relations cases and collaborate with union representatives
Ensure high-quality execution of HR processes and annual cycles
The role is based in Falun, Sweden, working closely with the Site Management Team and cross-functional stakeholders. Regular on-site presence is important to build relationships and support operations effectively.
Profile description:Pragmatic HR professional with industrial experienceYou are a pragmatic HR professional who builds trust through credibility, collaboration and consistency. You communicate clearly, engage stakeholders respectfully and are comfortable working across different levels of the organisation. You bring a structured and analytical approach while remaining flexible and solution-oriented. You navigate complex and sensitive topics with discretion and professionalism, supporting leaders in creating an inclusive, engaging and productive work environment.You also have:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in HR, Business Administration or a related field
Experience in an HR role within an industrial or manufacturing environment
Experience managing a team and supporting employee development
Knowledge of labour law and experience working with union or employee representatives
Experience across core HR processes and the employee lifecycle
Fluency in Swedish and good working proficiency in English
Support the people agenda for a greener futureNKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We have high ambitions on establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply – even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than June 25, 2026. Please apply with an English version of your CV. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests will be included in the recruitment process. If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to Angelina Nilsson, Angelina.nilsson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.We collect confidential candidate experience feedback to improve our recruitment process. Your responses are for quality development only and do not affect hiring decisions. Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
We offer:Join us and take advantage of career development opportunities, be part of a collaborative team and grow your skills in an international setting. In this role, you will contribute to a stable and supportive workplace at a key production site and take part in NKT's growth journey. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8526-44242882". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
791 52 FALUN (FALUN) Arbetsplats
NKT ( Sweden) AB Kontakt
Mrs.
Angelina Nilsson +46 721562851 Jobbnummer
9962328