HR/IT Consultant for our client in Stockholm
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2024-01-31Arbetsuppgifter
Currently, all requests for HR support in the organization are managed manually through mail and phone. There is no standardized process or way to overview the delivery. On average, HR support deals with approximately 25,000 requests per year. In order to improve the experience for employees, there is a need for a secure and efficient system to handle these requests.
The scope is to analyze and document the requirements and steps involved from the HR perspective. Then, communicate with the IT department to determine what can be accomplished using the current systems. If necessary, create a Request for Proposal (RFP), receive proposals from potential vendors, evaluate them, and finally, oversee the implementation process. The expected results are to implement a system for managing cases, documenting the process, and establishing an effective way of working.
Qualifications:
• Comprehend the requirements of the business and convert them into functional software.
• Collaborate closely with HR Shared Services and HR IT to ensure delivery in line with the business requirements.
• Possess expertise in case management systems and HR systems, preferably SAP and ServiceNow.
• Possess 5 years of professional experience in Human Resources within a Nordic country.
• Demonstrate exceptional abilities in communication and documentation.
• Ensure adherence to regulations such as GDPR and Accessibility, as well as maintain company IT security standards.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start Date: 2024-01-31
End Date: 2024-07-31. Possibility of extension
Deadline: 2024-02-05
Location: Stockholm
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits across multiple industries in the Swedish job market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the needs of the company. Sway Sourcing has a management team and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find candidates who quickly become an asset to the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "692". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11 Jobbnummer
8434971