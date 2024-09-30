HR Intranet Web Designer
About Bravura:
Vi på Bravura jobbar med bemanning och rekrytering. Hos oss finns möjligheter för dig som vill ta nästa steg i karriären. Välkommen att hitta ditt drömjobb genom oss - som konsult eller rekryterad.
About the job:
This is a full-time consulting assignment that starts in October/November, running until February 2025. You will be employed by Bravura and work as a consultant at the company. There are good opportunities for extending the assignment.
About the company:
The company is a leading player in global business communications. They offer cloud-based communication services that enable customers to integrate messaging (SMS), voice application and mobile data services into their business. Communication services are used for handling critical information at, for example, banks, airlines, healthcare players and technology companies. The company was started in 2008 with headquarter in Stockholm. The company is listed as a top 10 growth company by the Financial Times and # 1 by Bloomberg.
Tasks and responsibilities:
As part of the HR Operations team, you will support the development of a new intranet site, ensuring it follows the agreed-upon structure and meets the needs of the organization.
Key responsibilities
• Review the quality of existing intranet content, identifying gaps and areas for improvement.
• Work with information owners to create updated content.
• Ensure all new content aligns with the agreed structure, Sinch's internal brand, and tone of voice.
• Work with managers, content authors, and site owners to understand different business needs, requirements and dependencies, and gather input to determine the best way to configure the new HR Operations site
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Proven experience in web development with a focus on user experience
• Experience working in HR and with HR processes
• Intermediate knowledge of Microsoft 365, including SharePoint
• Strong verbal and written communication skills in English
• Fluent in written and spoken English
Preferred qualifications
• Knowledge of integrating AI tools, such as chatbots, within an intranet environment
We are looking for someone who is meticulous, service-oriented, and takes personal responsibility for their work. The ideal candidate is proactive, confident, and adaptable to changing priorities. You should be solution-oriented and comfortable working in a dynamic, sometimes fast-paced environment. Strong organizational and communication skills, as well as the ability to build strong working relationships, are essential.
Other information:
Start: As soon as possible
Location: Stockholm, Hybrid
Salary: Upon agreement
