HR Internship
Tiger Of Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tiger Of Sweden AB i Stockholm
Tiger of Sweden is a Stockholm-based fashion house established in 1903 with a heritage in tailoring. For more than a century Tiger of Sweden has stood for style with purpose, dressing men and women for whom true style is about the confidence to be themselves.
POSITION OVERVIEW:
Are you passionate about people and eager to kickstart your career in Human Resources? We are seeking a dynamic and enthusiastic individual to join our team as a Human Resources Intern. This internship offers a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in various HR functions, contribute to meaningful projects, and develop essential skills for a successful career in human resources.
TASKS & RESPONSIBILITIES:
Recruitment and Onboarding:
Assist in the recruitment process, including posting job openings, screening resumes, and scheduling interviews.
Support new employee onboarding activities to ensure a smooth transition for new hires.
Employee Relations:
Collaborate with HR professionals to address employee questions and concerns.
Contribute to the development and implementation of employee engagement initiatives.
HR Administration:
Assist in maintaining accurate and up-to-date employee records.
Support HR documentation, including drafting employment letters and updating policies.
Training and Development:
Assist in coordinating training sessions and development programs.
Contribute to the evaluation of training effectiveness and make recommendations for improvement.
HR Projects:
Participate in special HR projects as assigned, gaining exposure to various facets of HR operations.
SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS:
• Currently pursuing a degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field.
• Strong organisational and communication skills.
• Ability to maintain confidentiality and handle sensitive information with discretion.
• Proactive attitude and eagerness to learn.
• Availability for a minimum of 10 weeks. (LIA or another Internship set up)
TOOLS & SYSTEMS
If there is any required/desirable competence regarding specific tools and/or systems for the candidate, add that info here. Most applicable for software or design roles.
• Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite.
The position is based in our Head office in Stockholm and is an unpaid internship. If this sounds like the perfect fit for you, please don't hesitate to apply by submitting a CV and personal letter in English or Swedish.
We look forward to receiving your application.
Tiger of Sweden stands against any form of discrimination and strives to be an inclusive brand and workplace. We welcome applications from all individuals, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, race, or disability, and recruitment is purely based on skills and experience. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tiger Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556187-7795), http://www.tigerofsweden.com Arbetsplats
Tiger of Sweden Jobbnummer
8298571