HR Human Resources Specialist
2024-10-05
About Us:
Swedish Nutra is a Malmö-based family company and a leading provider of premium liquid vitamins and nutritional supplements. We are a growing company with distribution all over the world. We offer a warm and pleasant work environment and care that each individual thrives. Swedish Nutra offers an enterprising environment with good opportunities to develop and grow in the work role.
Position Overview:
Responsibilities:
* Recruitment and Onboarding:
* Source and attract qualified candidates through various channels.
* Conduct interviews and assess candidate suitability for open positions.
* Manage the onboarding process, including paperwork, orientation, and training.
* Employee Relations:
* Foster a positive and inclusive work environment.
* Address employee concerns promptly.
* Benefits Administration:
* Manage employee benefits programs.
* HR Policies and Procedures:
* Develop and maintain HR policies and procedures.
* Ensure consistent application of HR practices across the organization.
* Performance Management:
* Conduct performance reviews and provide feedback to employees.
* Implement performance improvement plans as needed.
* Payroll and Compensation:
* Ensure accurate compensation.
* Conduct salary surveys and analyze compensation data.
Qualifications:
* Bachelor's degree in Human Resources Management or related field.
* 3+ years of experience in a human resources role.
* Strong understanding of Swedish labor laws and regulations.
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
* Proficiency in HR software and systems.
* Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
How to Apply:
Please send your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience to: office@swedishnutra.com
Mark Subject: HR.
Location is Swedish Nutra AB, Lodgatan 19, Malmö
We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-04
E-post: office@swedishnutra.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Nutra AB
(org.nr 559133-7273) Jobbnummer
8939527