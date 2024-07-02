HR Generalist
2024-07-02
We are looking for dedicated HR Generalists to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The roles is a part of our excellent People & Growth team based in Skellefteå or Stockholm. By joining us, you will be a key player in ramping up the People Services function and contribute to building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
About the job
Since we are building a large factory at the same time as we have started our production, you need to like an environment where one day is not like the other. You need to be proactive but supportive of team decisions and strive to do what is possible in a growing organization.
About the team
You will be part of the People and Growth Team based in Stockholm or Skellefteå. You will work in close collaboration with a team of HR Business Partners for a dedicated team/department on site.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Human Resources services
Serves as the initial contact for employee and manager
matters and feedback.
Handle tasks related to hiring, termination and leave both employees and managers side.
Handle employee master data and HRIS systems administration.
Strengthen cultural values and the Northvolt Way through projects and activities.
Implement central projects within the area of responsibility.
Create good relationships with managers and employees to facilitate HR matters handling.
HR Development
Conducting training sessions, e.g. introduction/onboarding
Administering training & leadership programs
Support in HR standard procedures
Supporting in writing job descriptions, updating HRIS
Performing job evaluations and job analyses
Monitoring job levelling and nomenclature
Risk Management
Making sure the safety culture is top of mind
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
Bachelors degree in Human Resources, Behaviour science or related field required.
At least three years of professional human resources required with experience in employee relations preferred.
Excellent English written and oral skills
Bonus points for:
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry
Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, French)
