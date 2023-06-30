HR Generalist
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, the UK, China, and beyond.
We are looking for an HR Generalist, who partners with global HR leaders and talent acquisition to support areas such as employee relations, recruitment, onboarding & new-hire orientation programs, global mobility, and learning & development.
Your days will be filled with:
Building strong relationships with our managers, mainly in the European region.
Serve as a point of contact for employees and managers on HR-related inquiries, policies, and procedures.
Contribute, lead or be a part of projects, meetings, and training seminars.
Assist or manage internal communications.
Make sure we keep our records in order to be efficient with high integrity and confidentiality, meaning be responsible for some administration, documentation, and organization.
Attraction, recruitment, and onboarding processes, from job fairs, supporting and leading recruitments to facilitating new hire orientations and introduction programs.
Coordinate, develop and administer employee benefits programs.
Support and facilitate employee development processes, help our company grow through our people. Coordinate and facilitate training and development programs to enhance employee skills and promote career growth.
Take part of or lead the development and implementation of HR policies, procedures, and initiatives to ensure compliance with labor laws and become an employer of choice. Also ensuring continuous improvement of our ways of working, evolve systems, processes, and procedures.
Handle employee relations matters, including conflict resolution, disciplinary actions, and grievance procedures.
Stay updated on HR trends and best practices
Collaborate with cross-functional teams and contribute to HR projects as assigned.
We are looking for someone with:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Human Resources or Psychology, Business Administration with HR specialization a related field (or equivalent work experience)
Proven experience as an HR Generalist or similar role with minimum 3 years, preferably in a fast-paced environment
Able to communicate well in English and Swedish is a must. In addition to German, French or other European languages is a bonus
In-depth knowledge of HR best practices, different European employment laws, and regulations
High level of integrity and ability to handle confidential information with discretion
Proficiency in HRIS software and MS Office Suite
Excellent problem-solving and decision-making abilities
Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to build rapport and effectively interact with individuals at all levels of the organization
Functions well independently as well as in a team environment
Project management skills, organized, methodical and structured. Ability to prioritize and delegate when needed
Experience in Swedish labor law, Swedish work permits, relocation and coordinating with Swedish authorities is a must
Next Step!
Please address your questions to Shwetha Dsouza and submit your resume or LinkedIn profile (in English only) through our website. We're looking forward to your application!
Tobii Dynavox values equality of opportunity, human dignity, and racial/ethnic and cultural diversity. Tobii Dynavox does not discriminate against individuals based on race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin. Så ansöker du
