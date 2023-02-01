HR Director Sweden
HR Director Sweden
Schneider Electric has an exciting opportunity for a HR Director Sweden to join us. In this role you will be a proactive senior partner and trusted advisor to the Country President and Leadership Team. You will be contributing to the overall strategic agenda for the company and supporting the business in reaching performance excellence with high pace, quality, process effectiveness, and data correctness.
We offer you an interesting, rewarding, and versatile position in a leading global energy management and automation company where your input has a high impact on our people and organization. You will be empowered to learn with us every day, be brave and dare to disrupt and to take ownership. When you work for Schneider Electric you work for a company focused on its people.
An important aspect of your role will be to develop and strengthen the leadership and management support. You will elevate capabilities and capacity by establishing and working with a professional HR team to automate and simplify processes, work smarter and address people and culture aspects such as Employee Engagement, Leadership and cultural transformation, Diversity & Inclusion.
We have approx. 1200 employees working for Schneider Electric Sweden of which majority are within the commercial organization spread across the country. In addition, we have a Regional Distribution Center in Örebro, an R&D center based in Lund and 2 factories in Arlöv and Västerhaninge.
You will report to VP HR, Nordic Baltic Zone and be part of a strong Nordic Baltic HR team. You will lead a team of HR Business Partners operating within different scopes. You will work in close co-operation with the HR Services, Talent Acquisition, Reward and Performance, Employer Branding and People Analytics teams.
This role is a full-time position located at our head office in Solna. Travel will be required domestically and occasionally within the Nordics.
The desired skills and experience we are looking for:
Bachelor or master's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, and/or a related field
Extensive experience in implementing people and culture strategies, with an exceptional ability to have a business mindset working both strategically and operationally
Previous experience in developing and leading HR teams in result and performance-driven companies where HR has had a business-driven focus as well as leading in a larger corporation at country level and driving transformations
Knowledge of Swedish labor law, experience in working with occupational health and safety development and involvement in cooperation with the unions to ensure continuous and good collaboration
Fluent English and Swedish language skills
As a person you hold sharp business acumen and strive to unite the team in the pursuit of common goals and end-to-end results for the business. You are solution-oriented and enjoy guiding and coaching a senior team, including maintaining a high level of service. You are calm under pressure, self-motivated, discreet, and confident navigating in an international matrix organization.
Did we get you inspired? Let us learn about you! Please apply no later than February 28th, 2023. We will fill the position as soon as a suitable candidate has been found. For more information, please contact Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist Eerika Jantunen +358 40 6318197.
