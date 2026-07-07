HR Director
Minnovation International AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Eskilstuna
2026-07-07
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Job Description:
Job responsibilities:
Responsible for and developing HR strategies together with CEO
Responsible for and lead negotiations and consultation with the trade unions
Responsible for consultative support to managers in various HR processes, such as recruitment and employment contracts
Responsible for guidelines regarding various policies within the area of responsibility
Responsible for continuous improvements within the area of responsibility
Responsible for HR-related projects such as salary audits, competence and salary models, etc. as well as leadership and staffing.
Responsible for internal and external communication.
Job mandate:
Ensure business is acting according to laws and regulations.
Report deficiencies within the assigned area of responsibility to the immediate manager
Pay attention to and be an active participant in measures in the event of mismanagement, deficiencies in the work environment, external environment, etc.
Everyone working with us is responsible to:
Follow laws, agreements, our policies, and processes.
Continuously work with learning to develop yourself and the company.
To be a good role model by collaborating with others, contribute to our working climate in a positive way, and to act according to our values Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984) Jobbnummer
9995470