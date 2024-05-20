HR Director
Do you want to be part of our future journey by inspiring development, supporting growth, lifting our performances and celebrating our people? We're now looking for an HR Director to take responsibility for the Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions Northern Europe's sales area.
Ahead of you is an interesting, inspiring and challenging assignment that requires commitment, curiosity and a holistic outlook - a truly great opportunity for someone who is passionate about HR and enjoys working in an ever-changing business environment.
Shortly about us
In Sales Area Northern Europe, we're responsible for sales and service activities in 22 countries in Northern, Central and Eastern Europe. Our business is spread between the mining and construction industries, and our customer base represents a wide variety of applications.
About your job
Your responsibility is to offer guidance and expertise to our Sales Area Management team and other managers in our organization. This requires a global outlook, as you take lead in both strategic- and operational activities, and you provide support and coordinate with our seven local HR leaders to navigate in our truly international environment. Collaboration is your key to success, and you constantly interact with your business stakeholders and the wider HR community to drive synergies, improvements and best practices.
By working proactively, you ensure that we have the competence and resources we need to meet our strategy and achieve business goals. You also maintain and drive the people policies and processes included in our annual HR lifecycle - such as performance management, talent and succession, diversity and inclusion, leadership development and compensation and benefits. Keeping a flexible mindset when it comes to balancing the adherence to our processes and giving solutions-oriented support to our managers is on top of your agenda. Another important part of your job is to contribute to an agile, value-driven and high performing organization.
You're located in Malmö and prepared to travel within our Sales Area.
Your profile
We're looking for a culture ambassador with a can-do attitude and a broad HR background, as well as experience from working as an HR manager or HR partner. This position requires a detailed, reliable and high-quality approach, as well as the passion and ability to ensure a great employee experience. When it comes to education, we expect a relevant academic degree within HR or Business Administration. Naturally, you communicate and present information fluently in both English and Swedish.
Your personality is what makes us better! As a person, you're curious, open-minded and unbiased, and you show high integrity in all your work. With a cosmopolitan mindset, you actively work to create a setting where diversity and inclusion is both considered and valued. You have a very professional and business-minded approach which comes in handy when meeting the needs of your stakeholders, and you build trusting relations by clear communication, proactive time management and you must be able to give hands on support.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Christian Bjorne, recruiting manager, +46 (0)72-247 98 30
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Susanna Viltstig, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 27 23
Fredrik Andersson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 266 78 50
Linda Adamsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 616 03 10
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
How to apply
Send your application no later than June 4, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0067252.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2023, sales were approximately 66 billion SEK with about 17,000 employees. Så ansöker du
