HR Delivery Associate to perform HR Delivery tasks
Netsa Consulting AB / Administratörsjobb / Haninge Visa alla administratörsjobb i Haninge
2023-10-29
We are now looking for a HR Delivery Associate to perform HR Delivery tasks according to standard processes/procedures within International Mobility !
Our aim is making people's transfer between countries as smooth as possible. We constantly look for ways of ensuring the assignees' well-being is front of mind through local processes and services. We strongly influence and contribute to the impact of business in moving employees around the world, and support managers and our People partners specifically.
You will, among other things, perform analysis and suggest improvements on processes and tools and participate in HR Delivery projects and manage agreed local vendors and international vendors.
You will
Handle execution of Human Resources policies and processes
Deliver Human Resources services
Provide functional expertise
Provide project support as well as HR delivery and data
You will in this role report to International Mobility Specialists - That are presently on consulting role to Netsa.
To be successful in the role you must have
A post high school education, preferably within Administration, Resource Management
Experience within the area of International Mobility - African
Knowledge and understanding of African and Asia society
A min of 2 years of experience
Presentation and communication skills in both English
Proactive, service-oriented mind-set while adhering to Global and Local instructions
Proficiency in Microsoft Office such as Excel, Powerpoint, OneNotes, Teams, Word
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-28
8223788