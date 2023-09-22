HR Coordinator (Volunteering Opportunity)
2023-09-22
Description
Agile Gothenburg is a nonprofit organization that provides a community for those who are interested, practicing, or passionate about Agile behaviors, concepts, frameworks, and techniques in Sweden, the Nordics, as well as globally.
The organization educates and advises on Agile mindset and practices (in leadership, human resources, project, program, portfolio, product, delivery, and service management) through the sharing of knowledge, experience, and lessons learned.
Agile Gothenburg has and continues to partner with companies and associations that promote agility around the globe.
The main activities of Agile Gothenburg are:
Hosting events (meetups, featured talks, workshops, and conferences) on Agile-related topics.
Creating and sharing experience reports that summarize the practical experience of applying an Agile practice in an industrial setting.
Educating Nordic businesses on the training programs and services offered by Agile Gothenburg partners and facilitating their onboarding.
Agile Gothenburg team is multicultural with volunteers from every continent in the world. The organization promotes and lives by the values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in all its operations.
Agile Gothenburg is looking for an HR coordinator to assist in attracting, recruiting, and retaining the talent.
Responsibilities
Assist with the recruitment process by screening applications and making recommendations to Agile Gothenburg Board
Assist with the onboarding of new volunteers and (very unlikely) with the offboarding of the resigned
Maintain volunteers' records
Create opportunities to celebrate achievements and reward contributions (both intrinsic and extrinsic rewards)
Requirements
A degree (or pursuing a degree) in HR or similar
Understanding of HR best practices
Understanding of labor law and regulations related to equity and diversity
Experience with working with a virtual team
Strong communication skills
Progressive, social, and outgoing
Eager to develop in Agile management and leadership, and other specialties of Agile Gothenburg
Seen as merit
Skills and understanding of the importance of agility in reinventing HR and people operations practices.
What you get
Excellent visibility in the recruitment market
Mentorship of your training and development
The chance to explore the local, regional, and global communities of management practitioners and thought leaders
The chance to interact with and learn from the pundits in management and leadership
Free access to an excellent education platform with carefully chosen resources on an array of management subjects
Discounts on different workshops and conferences that are hosted, co-hosted, or sponsored by Agile Gothenburg
Location
Sweden, preferably Gothenburg.
Form of employment
Permanent
Scope of work
Part-time
Expected hours per month
Varies to a maximum of 8 hours.
Duration
Until further notice with 6 months probation period. Agile Gothenburg is looking for a long-term commitment. Join the team if you're willing to connect with us for a considerable period.
Application
If you're still reading the offer and think that you could be a good fit for this position, please send your application by email to hr@agilegothenburg.org
including "HR Coordinator" in the subject line. We're looking forward to hearing from you!
