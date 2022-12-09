HR Coordinator to Sandvik Mining and Construction Tools AB
2022-12-09
Are you looking for a new job within the HR-area? We are now looking for a HR-coordinator on behalf of Sandvik. Could this be the perfect challenge for you? We work with ongoing selection so make sure you send in your application as soon as possible!
About the job
About the job
If you're looking for a new challenge within the HR-department I've got the perfect job for you. The global giant Sandvik is now looking for their newest HR-Coordinator. In this role you will be the spider in the web, and your worktasks differ from ongoing work with different platforms to planning events and orchestrating activities.
We offer you
• An exciting role in a global team
• A role with a lot of freedom where your work really matters
• A chance to work remote about 40% of the time
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our consulting offer.
Job duties
Job duties
• Recurring work such as managing the Learning Management system and managing licenses on the LinkedIn platform
• Planning events and orchestrating activities, all the way from start to finish
• Producing documentation
Requirements
Requirements
We're looking for you who feels pride in doing a good work. You need to be able to zoom out and see the big picture, and understand how one thing might interract with another. You should be able to analyze larger amounts of data and take responsibility for your own development. Besides this we're looking for you who:
• Have a relevant education withing the HR-area
• Have at least 2 years of worklife experience from working with HR
More information
• Start: 16th of January
100%
• Placering: Sandviken or Stockholm, with the opportunity to work 40% remote
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and the customer's wishes are that all questions regarding the service be handled by Academic Work. We go through the selection on an ongoing basis and the advertisement can be closed before the position is filled if we have moved on to the selection and interview phase.
Client information
Client information
You can read more about Sandvik here Ersättning
