HR Coordinator - HR Helpdesk temporary
2025-02-11
Do you want to get a broad experience within HR? Are you structured and love to give support? Join us in HR Helpdesk, we are now looking for a HR-Coordinator, Temporary position to join us at the HQ in Lund.
Your future team
Axis is growing in terms of both revenue and employees and due to this rapid growth we need to strengthen our HR department. We are a HR team working closely together with each other and the business and we are proud of our joyful, cooperative working environment. Axis is a fast-growing and innovative company, so the pace is high and our everyday work is characterized by a drive to move forward. At the same time, we always take care to help each other out, discuss new ideas or have a chat over coffee. In this role you are also working with Social Sustainability together with Global HR, and also working with it on a locally basis in Sweden.
The role as a HR-Coordinator
You will be working in the HR Helpdesk team where you, along with your colleagues, support employees and managers with HR related matters through different channels. For us, it's important to support the organization in a customer oriented, timely and professional way. HR is working as one team, this means that you will interact with all parts of the HR department, making sure that we provide the best possible service to the organization.
In your role you will also:
* Give support and solve cases through our ticket system, via phone or face-to-face.
* Be good at prioritizing your work and handle the cases in a structural way.
* Practice our collective agreement (Teknikavtalet), Swedish labor code and Axis policies and procedures.
HR administration will be a big part of your daily work. You will be administrating documentation connected to the employee, such as employment contracts, HR system updates and other tasks regarding leave applications, time reporting and preparation before salary payment. This is a permanent position.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a fantastic coordinator, thorough and structured, with a big interest in working with people. We think you have a positive attitude and are eager about developing yourself and the services that you are providing to our customers. You are service minded and have a high level of integrity and professionalism.
Work in Axis is based on responsibility, this requires you to be proactive, curious and driven in order to get result. You will work together with a strong HR team handling customer in a high pace environment requiring the same from you. Working in HR Helpdesk is about meeting and supporting other Axians, acting according to our core values. We believe you are, and will be, a strong core values ambassador in thoughts and actions.
In addition to above we believe you have:
* A university degree in Human Resources Management.
* Good understanding of Swedish labor code and "the Swedish model".
* Knowledge in Office, especially Excel and Word.
* Very good English and Swedish skills (written and verbal).
* Experience from working in a customer focused role.
* It's an advantage if you have experience from working in a similar role within HR.
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning.
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Atle Ehrlin- HR Operation Manager, Ersättning
