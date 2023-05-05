HR Consultant for a client in Stockholm!
2023-05-05
Arbetsuppgifter
A client in Stockholm is in need of a HR Generalist. In this role you will provide HR support to the HR department, managers, and employees. The client is experiencing a transformation journey related to the HR support system and as a HR Consultant you will play an important role in the clients' HR processes.
Requirements
• Expertise in HR processes and a notable level of service
• You are optimistic, dedicated, have a "can do attitude" and you are a helpful team player
• You are service-minded, receptive and have the skill of quickly identifying clients' needs
• Stress resistant and ability to use a constructive way to counteract stress
• You know how to prioritize your work, and make changes when needed depending on what the client requires
• Education in HR or alternatively similar experience. You preferably have between 2-5 years experience within the HR sector
• Experience from a service organization or in a service-oriented role
• Fluent level of Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Meriting
• Competence in the processes and IT systems within HR
• Experience using Service Now or Success Factors
• Skill to apply IS/IT administrative systems to give the right help and increase productivity in the routine
• Experience working with change management and you are preferably used to a high pace
• Great communication skills and experience with communication
Period of assignment: 2023-06-01 - 2024-05-31
Deadline: 2023-05-11
Location: Södertälje
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs.
