HR Compensation & Benefits Specialist
2026-01-12
We are looking for a HR Compensation & Benefits Specialist for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is in February, 11 months limited contract to begin with.
If you're driven by making a real impact, take pride in providing high-quality support, and thrive on creating value for the business - this could be your next step.
You'll be part of a small, agile team and report to the Global Head of Compensation & Benefits. The role is based at the company's Global Headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. They embrace a hybrid working model, recognizing the value of both in-person collaboration and focused remote work. What matters most is having the time, tools, and trust to get things done - and to enjoy doing them.
Assignment description and main responsibilities:
In this role, you'll be a trusted partner to HR and business leaders on all Compensation & Benefits matters, helping them design and deliver practices that support the attraction, retention, and motivation of top talent across markets. You'll work on both Sweden-specific topics and global projects.
Key responsibilities include:
Lead initiatives related to Pay Transparency and Pay Equity
Develop and maintain our Job Architecture, including position evaluations
Provide subject matter expertise and guidance in the area of Compensation & Benefits
Drive and contribute to various local and global C&B projects
Support and guide in daily operational Comp & Ben activities, such as merit review, bonus programs, company cars and other benefits.
Competence requirements:
To thrive in this role, you are proactive, adaptable, and detail oriented. You take ownership, meet deadlines, and aren't afraid to pivot when needed. You can work independently with sensitive information yet thrive in a team setting. You're equally comfortable with strategic initiatives and hands-on operational tasks.
We believe you have:
A bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Finance, or a related field
At least 03 years of experience in Compensation & Benefits, preferably in a specialist or senior role
Strong knowledge of compensation frameworks, benefits programs, and job evaluation methodologies
Experience working with HRIS systems (preferably Workday) and compensation analytics tools
Advanced Excel skills
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
A high level of discretion when handling confidential information
Experience working across multiple countries and cultures
This role requires fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in February, 11 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 50% onsite in Gothenburg. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
