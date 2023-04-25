HR Business Partner to Pointsharp Sweden
2023-04-25
Are you a passionate HR professional who is looking for a broad role in an entrepreneurial and fast-growing company? Are you interested in building a culture based on diversity, inclusion, and equality? Then you should apply for this position as HR Business Partner!
Pointsharp is a Swedish IT security company founded in 2006 and we are now looking for our new HR Business Partner who will support the organization 's managers and employees in Sweden with daily questions in the entire HR area. Pointsharp is on a big growth journey, and you will contribute to develop the HR function. This position is located at our head office in Sickla in Stockholm.
Your main areas and responsibilities
* Responsible for HR operations in Sweden
* Leading and guiding managers through all HR processes (recruitment, onboarding, performance management etc.)
* Identify, create and implement improvements across the HR function
* Systematic work environment management
* Support managers in labor law and other HR related matters
* Engagement surveys
* Leadership and competence development
* Participate in the work of building and developing our corporate culture
* Continuously improve & evaluate HR processes and strategies to better support the organization 's needs
* HR administrative tasks
Your experience and qualifications
* Preferably an academic degree in Human Resources or a related field
* At least 5 years of experience in broad HR work from a similar role, preferably in an international working environment
* Good knowledge of Swedish labor law
* Experience of systematic work environment management, recruitment and in supporting managers
* Strong interest in and experience from building a corporate culture as well as experience in developing and implement people-related processes and policies is a plus
* Fluent in Swedish and English
Your personal characteristics
* Ambitious and initiative-taking
* Humble person with a "hands on" mindset
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, you build strong relationships with managers, employees and other stakeholders
* Solution-orientated
* Self-driven as well as a team player
* Enjoy working in a fast-paced environment
* Well organized with an ability to prioritize
Contact and application
This recruitment process is handled by Jurek HR. We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible since we are interviewing on a regular basis. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Recruitment Consultant at Jurek HR, Cecilia Strååt, at cecilia.straat@jurek.se
.
Welcome with your application!
About Pointsharp
Pointsharp is a Swedish IT security company founded in 2006 with the goal that security must be simple and must never stand in the way of the user. The company is still managed under the same guiding light and today we secure data, digital identities, and access to around 3,000 customers worldwide from our offices in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland. Right now, we are on a rapid growth journey and our approximately 50 employees at the head office in Stockholm are no longer enough for the expansion in Europe. That 's why we 're looking for you!
According to us, it should be fun and pleasant to go to work, which means that we invest a lot in joint activities and attractive benefits. We are located in newly built premises in Sickla, with panoramic windows that provide a nice view of the rooftops and treetops in the area.
