HR Business Partner to Gothenburg

Are you an experienced HR professional ready to take on a key role in driving organizational success? Our client is looking for a skilled HR Business Partner with at least 8-10 years of broad HR experience to provide expert guidance, lead through change, and help shape a high-performing and people-focused workplace.
About the position
We at Perido are now looking for an experienced HR Business Partner to join our client's team, an exciting and forward-thinking company in the automotive industry. You will be responsible for aligning HR strategies with business objectives and ensuring a high-performing and engaged workforce. The role works closely with leadership teams to drive HR initiatives that support business growth and employee development. The position is based in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
This role will have a strong focus on supporting the organization through a period of change by working closely with leaders and employees during transformation processes. You will play a key role in ensuring that the change journey is managed with clear communication, professional leadership support, and a people-centered HR perspective. This includes handling complex HR matters where high integrity, sound judgment, and discretion are essential.
Lead and drive
• Oversee and implement core HR processes such as performance management, talent review, succession planning, and employee development.
Collaborate and advise
• Act as a trusted advisor to leaders on topics such as organizational design, workforce planning, team performance, and engagement.
• Provide confident HR leadership during organizational changes, including sensitive employee matters that require sound judgment, discretion, and prior experience from similar situations.
Analyze and optimize
• Use HR data and analytics to generate insights that support strategic decision-making and enhance HR efficiency.
Manage and ensure compliance
• Ensure compliance with labor laws and HR best practices, maintaining high standards in people management and organizational integrity.
• Support the business in handling sensitive HR matters with professionalism and discretion.
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, you need to be confident and experienced in HR with strong interpersonal and communication skills. You combine strategic thinking with a hands-on approach and can navigate complex organizational dynamics with empathy and professionalism. A high level of integrity, discretion, and sound judgment is essential, as is the ability to build trust and credibility with leaders and employees at all levels. You are resilient and adaptable, comfortable working in a fast-paced environment, and skilled at managing change with clarity and composure. Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, together with a collaborative mindset and a genuine interest in people and organizational development, will be key to thriving in this position.
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity? We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
At least 8-10 years of broad experience within HR
Proven experience in general HRBP duties with a focus on handling terminations/redundancies
Bachelor's or master's degree in human resources, Business Administration, Psychology, or another relevant field, or equivalent relevant experience
Fluent in English
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment for 6 months. Start asap.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35501 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your status in the process or disclose the client company if it has been omitted from the advertisement.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
