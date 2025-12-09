HR Business Partner to Antaros Medical
2025-12-09
Are you passionate about people and organizational development? Do you want to play a key role in shaping the employee experience in a growing company devoted to making a real difference in drug development? If this sounds like you, keep reading!
At Antaros Medical, people are at the core of everything we do. We pioneer advanced imaging methodologies such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) to design and deliver clinical studies that drive decision-making in drug development, and it is our people who make this possible.
As part of our growth journey, we are looking for an experienced and proactive HR Business Partner to join our HR team.
In this role, you will be part of a small, collaborative HR team of three, supporting an international workforce. Antaros Medical has offices in Mölndal, Uppsala, and Lund, and today we are around 150 employees, with colleagues based in Sweden, the UK, and the US. This role will be based in our Uppsala Office.
Your role as HR Business Partner In this broad HRBP role, you will work both strategically and operationally to support our managers and employees. You will be a trusted partner in HR-related matters and play a key role in driving HR processes and initiatives that strengthen our culture and enable growth.
Your main responsibilities include:
Driving and managing recruitment processes together with managers
Supporting managers in managing onboarding processes
Supporting managers in e.g. leadership, talent development, labor law and work environment
Leading strategic HR projects and processes in areas like Learning and Development, international employment, development of our onboarding process and work environment process
Ensuring compliance with Swedish labor law, industry regulations, and internal guidelines.
Handling day-to-day HR operations and administrative tasks, ensuring smooth and efficient HR support.
Contributing to HR process development, including efficiency improvements, AI implementation, and digitalization
Being actively involved in developing the People Strategy to align with our goal of being an exceptional employer
Who are we looking for? We believe you are a true people person who thrives in a fast-paced and dynamic environment. You are skilled at building strong relationships and trust, and you enjoy working toward goals and delivering results. You take initiative, are proactive and solution-oriented, and contribute actively to developing the HR function, our culture, and to creating business value.
At Antaros Medical, our HR team strongly believes in continuous development and learning. We think you share this mindset with us - staying curious, keeping your knowledge up to date, and actively following HR trends and news to bring fresh insights into our work. You also have a strong interest in exploring how AI can be leveraged within HR and across the organization to create value.
Desired qualifications and skills
Minimum 3 - 5 years of experience in HR with both strategic and operational responsibilities.
Experience from supporting managers in leadership, recruitment processes, and organizational development.
Strong knowledge of Swedish labor law and HR principles.
Comfortable managing change and driving HR processes in dynamic settings.
Excellent communication skills in English
Are you interested?
Great to hear! Please submit your application via the link. Interviews will be held on a rolling basis throughout the application period, so don't wait with your application.
Application deadline: 2025-01-10. For more information about the position, please contact Sofia Löwstedt, VP HR at sofia.lowstedt@antarosmedical.com
The recruitment refers to a full-time position (100%).
We only handle applications via our recruitment system Teamtailor. The recruitment is managed by Antaros Medical. We kindly decline any contact from recruitment- or staffing firms.
About Antaros Medical
At Antaros Medical, we combine ground-breaking imaging with profound experience in drug development and deep knowledge of disease mechanisms. We are specialized in cardiorenal & metabolic diseases and oncology. We have a global network of collaboration partners and customers, including both Big Pharma and Biotech, and several European collaboration initiatives such as Innovative Medicine Initiative (IMI) and COST.
Antaros Medical has delivered small complex, mechanistic studies as well as multi-center clinical trials worldwide utilizing our innovative imaging methods. Our global headquarter and imaging Corelab are based in Sweden, and we have recently opened a subsidiary in the US. If you want to find out more about our company, go to our website: https://antarosmedical.com/
Our culture is our people, and our values make us everything that we are. Please feel free to have a look upon our Culture Handbook to get to know us even more: Our culture - Antaros Medical Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-10
