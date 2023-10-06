HR Business Partner to ABB Robotics!
2023-10-06
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation is a pioneer in robotics, machine automation and digital services, providing innovative solutions for a diverse range of industries, from automotive to electronics to logistics. As one of the world's leading robotics and machine automation suppliers, we have shipped over 500,000 robot solutions. We help our customers of all sizes to increase productivity, flexibility and simplicity and to improve output quality. We support their transition towards the connected and collaborative factory of the future. ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation employs more than 11,000 people at over 100 locations in more than 53 countries. www.abb.com/robotics
We are now looking for a new HR Business Partner for the R&D and Quality function of ABB Robotics in Västerås. Together with our managers, you will work on operational personnel matters, organizational changes, talent acquisition, talent development, leadership development, capability planning and be responsible for labor union negotiations. You will support approximately 30 managers in the areas of Research & Development, Quality, IS/IT and Trade Compliance.
Grab this opportunity to become a part of a great HR-team within Robotics, a workplace with fantastic employees, a strong leadership culture, and very interesting products! We have just begun a very exiting journey to build a brand-new ABB Robotics Campus in Västerås, Sweden. Don't hesitate to apply for this position to be a part of shaping the future ABB Robotics!
This position is full-time, located at our office at Finnslätten in Västerås with possibility to hybrid work.
Your responsibilities
Responsible for implementing HR strategy and plans related to the organization.
Representing HR in the wider business, establishing strong relationships with leaders by providing assistance and guidance in HR matters.
Drive and be a part of typical HR-related activities such as Annual Salary Review, People Review Session, Succession planning, Performance Development Appraisal and Engagement Survey.
Create and interpret HR analytics data to understand key organizational dynamics, trends and issues, and utilizing findings to specify and carry out the relevant actions.
Pro-actively working with current and future talents in the business as well as driving Diversity & Inclusion in the organization.
Responsible for labor relations matters within area of responsibility.
Be a member of both the R&D Management Team and the Quality Management Team.
Your background
We are looking for someone with an academic degree, 3-5 years of experience in a broad HR role and/or as a line manager.
You have experience in building long-term relationships with key stakeholders such as business managers, union representatives, and external partners.
As a person, you achieve results through curiosity and collaboration with others and have a genuine interest in the business and our customers.
It is important that you have initiative, a coaching approach, strong communication skills, and the ability to inspire and build trust.
You are fluent in Swedish and English.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Fredrik Hedenfalk, +46703605540, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
Does this sound like the next exciting step in your career? Apply today!
Last day to apply is October 31, 2023.
