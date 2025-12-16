HR Business Partner Sales & Marketing
2025-12-16
At Axis, our people are crucial to our success - without them, we wouldn't be the global leader in network video surveillance. We are growing in terms of both revenue and employees and to support a professional HR agenda, culture and core values, we are offering an excellent opportunity to work in a great company, with a friendly team to support the growth and success of Axis employees.
We are now looking for an HR Business Partner for our Global sales and marketing organization in Lund. In this position you report to the Global HR Business Partner. You will work with our fantastic HR team here at HQ in Lund and also collaborate and support our colleagues in the sales organization globally.
What you'll do here as HR Business Partner?
As an HR Business Partner you are the driver of the HR agenda agreed and aligned with the business leaders and in line with the HR strategy for Axis. You are part of an HR community of HR BPs, HR specialists and HR generalists that always give each other a helping hand when needed. We truly enjoy both our work as well as each other's company, treasuring having fun at work!
You will guide and support the managers in the sales and marketing organization in all the employee lifecycle processes. E.g. People, team and organizational development, performance management, labor law and union negotiations, rehab, salary setting and reviews as well as leader recruitment and development. You are a change agent, and challenge and coach the business leaders to address both people opportunities and challenges and drive continuous improvement for both business and people.
In addition to this you will be expected to, together with our leaders, contribute to a positive and open work environment that supports Axis Core Values and provide the tools and framework that encourage open and effective communication across the whole organization.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We believe you are experienced, driven, positive, and structured with excellent communication skills and loves working with people. You are motivated by working in a high-paced organization where you can drive the HR strategy to deliver results together with your colleagues as well as give high-class service and support to our organization.
We believe you have the ability of strategic thinking analyzing the needs of the organizations as well as transforming that thinking into actions. You are a person who enjoys working with operative day-to-day tasks and being a sound board to the managers. You succeed in the role by building trusting relationships and influencing stakeholders with your excellent listening and communication skills, and collaboration and teamwork is your natural way of working.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* At least 10 years' working experience whereof 7 years' experience from an HR Business partner role
* University degree in Human Resources Management or related field
* Hands-on experience from different areas of HR such as; recruitment, team development, rehab, union relations and labor law
* Excellent verbal and written skills in Swedish and English.
What can Axis do for you?
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
I hope this position has sparked your curiosity and I'm hoping to see your application! If you have any questions about Axis or this job, don't hesitate to contact me, Maria Gillheim, Global HR Business Partner, sales and marketing 0709-615137.
