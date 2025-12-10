HR Business Partner & Communication Manager
2025-12-10
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for future generations.
Join us and shape the future of one of Sweden's most exciting industrial operations! We are looking for an HR Business Partner & Communication Manager who will take a central role in driving change and creating value. In this position, you will lead a dedicated team, foster strong collaboration, and ensure that HR and Communication functions work seamlessly together. This is your chance to influence, develop, and contribute to an organization where innovation and sustainability go hand in hand.
Your opportunity:
As HR Business Partner and Communication Manager, you will act as a strategic partner to the business, enabling operations and supporting growth. You will lead the department with a focus on alignment and collaboration, ensuring that HR and Communication deliver effectively across the organization. This role offers a unique opportunity to make a significant impact and drive positive change in a dynamic environment.
Who you will work with:
In this position, you will guide a team of five dedicated specialists: two HR Business Partners, a Learning & Development Specialist, a Communicator, and an Administrator. Together, you will nurture organizational development, foster leadership and employee growth, support union relations, and champion both rehabilitation and continuous learning. While Talent Acquisition, payroll, and HR operational support are managed centrally, our HR function is unified - your role is to ensure that our efforts are closely aligned with the business's needs and aspirations.
You will report directly to the General Manager and collaborate as a valued member of the site's management team, working alongside department managers from the Mine, Mill, Projects, EHSQ, and Finance. Our shared commitment to company goals is deeply rooted in our core values: care, courage, and responsibility. We believe in creating an environment where every team member feels supported, empowered, and inspired to contribute to our collective success.
What will you do:
Participate in the site management team and develop and implement strategies to support company goals
Lead and manage the department to ensure alignment with business objectives
Streamline processes to ensure efficiency and compliance with company policies
Maintain a visible presence and provide operational support
Ensure compliance with labor laws and company policies
Engage in negotiations and ensure clear, quick, and informed decision-making
Promote a positive and productive work environment
What you bring:
To excel in this role, you are a present and empathetic leader who builds strong relationships and fosters effective collaboration. You make decisions with a broad perspective, bringing structure and clarity even in complex situations. Challenges are met with courage and perseverance, and you maintain a positive, humble attitude. As a leader, you create psychological safety within your team, encouraging a culture where everyone feels empowered to contribute, grow, and take responsibility.
Integrity is central to your approach, and you act proactively to ensure compliance with regulations, policies, and agreements. You demonstrate initiative and drive, and you are skilled at bridging communication between the mine and the mill, promoting seamless cooperation across departments.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Human Resources or a related field
Certification as an HR Manager or HR Business Partner is an advantage
Proven experience in HR management and business support, preferably within a similar industry
Ability to navigate and lead through periods of growth
Personal qualities such as integrity, commitment, and strong interpersonal skills
Excellent communication skills and fluency in both Swedish and English
A valid driver's license
Why work with us:
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Want to know more about the position? Contact hiring manager, Joanna Lindahl, joanna.lindahl@boliden.com
eller Thomas Söderqvist, General Manager, Thomas.Soderqvist@boliden.com
, + 46 70-294 24 00.
Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner, Pernilla Åkerblom, Pernilla.Akerblom@boliden.com
, + 46 73-023 69 61.
For union information, please contact Morvan Derrien, SACO, +46 70- 209 05 63, Jacob Wallén, Unionen, +46 225-362 62, Ulf Gustafsson, IF Metall, +46 225-360 33 eller Kent Hedin, Ledarna, +46 225-369 50.
Welcome to submit your application no later than December 31, 2025. Due to the Christmas holidays, selection and interviews will take place after December 6, 2026.
As part of Boliden's qualitative recruitment efforts and systematic safety work, background checks will be included in the recruitment process.
