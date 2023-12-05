HR Business Partner (Maternity Cover)
Henkel Norden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Henkel Norden AB i Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
At Henkel, you can build on a strong legacy and leading positions in both industrial and consumer businesses to reimagine and improve life every day. If you love challenging the status quo, join our community of 50,000 pioneers around the globe. The teams in our corporate functions enable the best in our dynamic businesses and in our people to maximize our company's potential. With our leading brands, our cutting-edge technologies and our disruptive solutions, you will have countless opportunities to explore new paths and develop your skills. Grow within our future-led businesses, our diverse and vibrant culture and find a place where you simply belong. All to leave your mark for more sustainable growth.
Dare to make an impact?
Your Role
This is a maternity cover 1 year contract. Ideally looking for someone to start ASAP.
Lead and manage people-related agendas within various business areas across multiple sites
Advise and drive HR activities to support business agendas relating to organisational development, succession planning and employee life cycle topics
Manage and advise on all employee relations topics, providing employment law and best-practice guidance and advice
Proactively create and manage HR policies and processes in line with employment legislation
Develop and build strong relationships with the business and regional and corporate teams
Act as facilitator and coach for management teams on HR topics
Be a member of the business leadership teams, ensuring the necessary HR aspects are reflected within decision-making
YOUR SKILLS
Bachelor's or Master's degree in HR or related field.
At least 3 years of experience from working in HR, of which at least 1 year from broad HR work where you have gained a good insight into both operational and strategic work, preferably in a fast-moving organization.
Fluent in English; Swedish language skills are a strong advantage.
Proficiency in Swedish employment legislation, with Nordic region familiarity as a plus.
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills.
Proven ability to challenge norms and drive change.
Henkel is an equal opportunity employer. We evaluate qualified applicants without regard to gender, origin, culture, mindset, generation, disability, religion and sexual orientation.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Henkel Norden AB
(org.nr 556061-4090) Jobbnummer
8309677