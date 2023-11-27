Hr Business Partner / Hrbp
Job Description
We're looking for an experienced HR Business Partner who is passionate about people. You will love supporting your client groups, getting to know the business, and providing pragmatic solutions to their everyday challenges.
As an integral part of the HR team, you will execute business strategies focused on talent management, organizational effectiveness, and employee engagement, partnering & coaching your stakeholders to integrate our client's culture & values into the employee experience.
Your role as HR Business Partner:
• Establishing a true strategic partnership with a diverse set of managers you will be accountable for creating and driving elements of the people strategy for your area of responsibility.
• Continuously work with managers across the business to support and drive all people related processes, topics, and priorities.
• Use your energy, HR expertise and business acumen to establish a trusted partnership with a diverse set of business leaders, coaching, advising, and supporting them with their people plans and employee relations support.
• You will have accountability for completing talent planning, succession, assessments, and similar processes that drive the people strategy with high quality and integrity; including execution upon agreed to and approved plans.
• Work with managers across the business and across their locations in areas such as performance management, talent identification, org design, employee engagement & communications, workforce planning.
• Drive organizational development, re-design, change & engagement in your areas. Including project management & employee communications.
• Partner with leaders to develop their leadership capability and skills needed for their future success.
• Work closely with HR Centers of Expertise (CoE) to resolve complex and challenging problems through innovative and agile thinking.
• Manage bonus and merit process, ensuring recognition and reward attracts and retains the best.
Qualifications
• You hold a bachelor's degree or higher in a relevant field.
• You have demonstrated experience of international strategic and operational HRBP partnership at a senior level.
• You have at least a moderate proficiency in Excel and PowerPoint. You should be able to use data to inform decisions and visualize it to influence others through story telling.
• You have knowledge of Swedish employment legislation.
• You are fluent in business English, both oral and written.
• Meritorious: Experience from Digital, Entertainment or Technology companies.
• Meritorious Experience partnering corporate and/or commercial functions.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
You thrive in a fast paced, diverse and creative environment, and you have a clear and strong business impact. You are able to draw on best practice, external models, knowledge and network to continually drive improvements. You have excellent service delivery and project skills, and use simple, engaging and appropriate ways to influence and communicate.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run for 6 months with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Stockholm. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
