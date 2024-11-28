HR Business Partner Hitachi Energy
2024-11-28
The opportunity
With a pioneering technology-leading offering, Hitachi Energy's Power Quality Solutions support the green energy transition with solutions that bring resilience, stability and increased capacity to the power grid. As a result, more renewable energy sources can be integrated, environmental impacts minimized and lower the risk of disruption in the grid.
At Hitachi Energy, we value our people as our greatest asset, as we leverage diverse thoughts, backgrounds, and experiences to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration. With our skilled and global project teams, we are there to support our customers worldwide to meet their sustainable goals, paving the way for a more sustainable, flexible, and secure energy system. Join our team!
How you 'll make an impact
Partner with managers and employees to resolve issues through HR practices, processes, and policies; provide training and communication on HR strategy.
Implement HR processes ensuring compliance with global and local standards, rules, tools, and policies; maintain strong partnerships with location and HUB HRBP.
Support organizational design and development to optimize structures in line with global standards, including Hitachi Energy job structure and Grid Integration job catalogue.
Identify and build talent bench strength with leaders, utilizing leadership pillars and Diversity360 to drive culture and behavior.
Represent employee and labor relations, build partnerships between employees, HR, and managers
Lead discussions and manage relationships with local collective bargaining and consultation groups, including works councils, trade unions, and employee committees.
Provide proactive support and suggestions on talent management; coach and support management in performance management, learning and development, recruitment, onboarding, and diversity and inclusion.
Participate in additional projects supporting GPQSS growth journey.
Live Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, taking responsibility for actions and caring for colleagues and the business.
Your background
Proven track record in HR functions, including HR operations management with international exposure.
Experience in cross-functional, international collaboration with strong analytical skills and high attention to detail.
Strong negotiation skills with the ability to influence others and prioritize tasks; clear communication and stakeholder management.
Proven leadership skills with a collaborative, results-focused, and action-oriented approach.
Continuous improvement mindset with knowledge of lean six sigma methodologies and HRIS systems, preferably Workday.
Sound understanding of business drivers and the ability to manage and drive change and transformation projects.
Knowledge of the local Swedish labor market, legislation, and policies.
Excellent command of English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Our flexible working practices help you optimize personal and business performance while creating an environment where all employees can develop their skills and grow.
Recruiting Manager Sangeetha Rajendran, sangeetha.rajendran@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Renee Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
.
