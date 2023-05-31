HR business partner, Delaval
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work in a global company where you can contribute to a more sustainable food production? Are you intereseted in being part of a HR team were we contribute to give first class HR support to managers - enabling them to focus on the core business? We are a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of solutions for dairy farmers around the world. As a company built on innovation, we constantly work to find ways of helping our customers do more with less. If interesting to you, please submit your application and come join us!
DeLaval is now looking for a new HR Business Parter. In this role you will be part of an HR team supporting DeLaval International (our global head quarter) and Hamra Farm (or "showroom" with milking cows). The team consist of the HR Director (hiring manager), two HR-Business Partners, one HR Payroll and one HR Admin. Together we support DeLaval International and Hamra Farm with the full scale of HR support needed for DeLaval 's success. In Tumba we also have HR colleagues who work in global roles and colleagues who support our sales company, DeLaval Sales.
Purpose of role and key responsibilities:
In this role you will work in close cooperation with several business functions, supporting them with the aim of enabling the overall strategy and business goals. Your job will vary from day to day and for your functions you will cover all HR-processes and the related HR-tasks e.g. recruiting, rehabilitation, union negotiations, OHS, leadership development, employer branding, performance processes etc.
We expect you to be able to handle everything from union negotiations and organizational design to rehabilitation and various improvement projects. You will also have administrative responsibilities connected to salary reviews, bonus calculations etc.
Specific tasks:
• HR support for several functions
• Leading and guiding managers through all HR-processes
• Fulfilment of annual performance management processes
• Supporting in recruitment processes
• Employer branding activities
• Speaking partner and coaching of managers
• Support and educate on HR-processes and HR-tools
• Ensure data correctness for you functions
• Support with various HR-related administrative tasks
• Finding new ways to improve the way of working to support the business even better
Qualifications and experience:
To be successful in this role we see that you have:
• Readiness to support managers in HR-related matters
• Open and trustworthy behaviour when supporting managers and employees
• 5+ years ' experience of broad HR work in an HR Business Partner role or similar in a fast paced and diverse environment
• Extensive knowledge of Swedish labor law and experience of union negotiations
• Experience in interacting with managers at all different levels in a global organisation
• Readiness to travel if needed
• Feeling comfortable in talking in front of bigger group of employees and managers
• Demonstrated knowledge of multiple human resource disciplines (work environment, employee relations, performance, recruitment, compensation, training, benefits, etc.)
• Very good written and spoken Swedish and English
• Curios with a positive mind-set and "can-do" attitude
Working at DeLaval
Our core values Passion, People, Professionals and Partnerships connect individuals across entities and geographies. Success is far more than knowledge - it is strongly related to behaviours. At DeLaval we are all guided by our three behaviours, Set Direction, Make things happen and One DeLaval. We offer you a workplace like no other, where state-of-the-art technology goes hand in hand with animal welfare. DeLaval is a part of the Tetra Laval Group together with Tetra Pak and Sidel.
In addition, we offer:
• Market-based salary with an individual incentive program based on performance and company result.
• A secure employment and benefits from the collective agreement (occupational pension, work-related accident insurance, parental leave, reduction of working hours)
• Parental leave compensation (approx. 10 percent of the employee 's monthly salary)
• Wellness contribution of 4 000 SEK/year
• Private health insurance
• Flexible working hours and a global remote working policy that allows employees to work from home in agreement with their manager
• 30 days paid vacation
The position is in Tumba and occasional global travelling will be part of this position. You will report to Emma Sundin, HR Director at DeLaval. This recruitment process is a collaboration between DeLaval and Jurek HR. If you have any questions regarding the role you are welcome to contact recruiting consultant Josefin Englund, phone 076- 002 69 74 or e-mail josefin.englund@jurek.se
, or researcher Isabella Hultén, phone 076- 002 69 37 or e-mail isabella.hulten@jurek.se
. Selection och interviews will be held on a continuous basis, which means this recruitment might be finalized before the deadline of applications.
We are looking forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556694-5324), http://www.jurek.se/ Kontakt
Josefin Englund josefin.englund@jurek.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7841957