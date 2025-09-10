HR Business Partner
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
We are now expanding our team of relationship-driven, bold and committed HR Business Partners at Saab's business area Aeronautics. As HR Business Partner you will team up with our leaders to ensure that Saab is an engaging place to work, learn and develop. You will be a key player in contributing to people excellence to enable business success.
We are looking for an HR Business Partner that can take the strategic perspective and go from words to action to meet our long-term business needs. You will work with management teams to understand key performance issues, objectives and drivers and their implications for people and organisational strategies. You will lead, support and coach on a wide array of matters such as performance and talent management, leadership development and change management to increase our ability to attract, develop and retain the right competencies for our current and future needs.
As HR Business Partner you will work close with our leaders, the HR community and employees to make our people strategy a sustainable reality. You will be part of the Aeronautics HR Business Partner team, which consists of approx. 20 people. On a daily basis you will be part of a smaller team dedicated to a specific business unit within the Aeronautics business area. We value an inclusive, creative and highly cooperative work environment where we all contribute generously with our knowledge, experience, perspectives, ideas and all-round smartness.
Your profile
You need to be comfortable in a role with many interfaces, such as managers, union representatives, HR colleagues etcetera. You must enjoy developing organisations, teams, managers and employees as well as yourself. You view yourself as a leader who has the courage and ability to initiate and drive change and the endurance to do so long-term. You can balance the strategic and the practical with a strong focus on implementation and drive for execution. We expect you to be a true team player with good judgement and maturity. Above all, we believe you are curious and eager to continue to develop and contribute with your expertise, knowledge and personality.
To be successful in this role we believe experience of working in a management team is needed. You have HR Business Partnering experience or a managerial background where you have handled HR issues before, preferably from a organisation where the focus is on business and results responsibility. You need to feel comfortable speaking and writing in Swedish and English language since you will use your knowledge in both languages in your daily work.
We are a geographically dispersed organisation, which means that travelling is part of the job and a driver's license is necessary. Some international travel may also be required.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
