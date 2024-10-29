HR Business Partner
Sanoma utbildning AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sanoma utbildning AB i Stockholm
We are now looking for an experienced HR Business Partner to support Sanoma Learning's Publishing business in Finland and Sweden. This permanent position can be based either in Finland or Sweden.
About the role
As an HR Business Partner, you translate our business needs into concrete HR plans and actions in our two Sanoma Learning entities: Sanoma Pro in Helsinki, and Sanoma Utbildning in Stockholm. You work close to business and are part of the Publishing Management team. You play an important role by making sure that our people are in the right place, our working culture flourishes and our leaders are capable to lead, motivate and engage people to achieve common goals. To do that, you advise and coach managers, provide them professional support to help them elevating their teams to the next level. You also guide managers in the yearly HR processes, like goal setting and the end year performance evaluation. Frequent travelling is expected between Helsinki and Stockholm. You will also be the first point of contact for the union representatives.
In this role, you become a member of Sanoma Learning's HR community consisting of roughly 60 HR professionals around Europe. In addition to the support of your own team, you will be supported by centralized expertise teams, such as HR Operations, Compensation & Benefits, and Learning & Development. This role reports to the HR Director of Nordics and BeNe region.
About you
Our ideal candidate has the following qualifications:
Master's or bachelor's degree in a suitable field (e.g. Business Administration, Human Resources, Psychology or other)
10+ years of experience in HR, from which at least 5 years in HR partner or HR Manager type of role
Proven experience in agile and complex and corporate environments
Strategic thinking and the ability to align HR strategies with business goals
Strong business acumen and understanding of business operations
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with senior leadership and various departments
Proficiency with HR systems (preferably with Workday)
Fluency in Finnish and Swedish would be a preference.
Interested?
Join our dynamic Nordic team at Sanoma Learning and play a role in shaping the future of learning! This is more than a job; it's a chance to influence and support the world of education across Nordics in an evolving educational environment. If you're ready to make an impact, we want to hear from you!
Please leave your application in Workday no later than 10 November 2024. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sanoma Utbildning AB
(org.nr 556203-2481)
Rosenlundsgatan 54 4TR (visa karta
)
118 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8984052