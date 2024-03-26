HR Business Partner
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Under general direction, provides complex guidance and support in multiple aspects of the implementation and coordination of human resources policies and practices such as compensation, benefits, recruitment, communication, employee development, training and manpower planning. Integrates and communicates fairly complex information with the Human Resources area. Role typically requires more than 5 years of experience.
The most exciting HR BP-role 2024 is on the market! We are looking for a communicative and skilled HR BP to our located office in Karlskrona. With us you have an important role to play in developing the organization, lifting and challenging our managers and leaders and drive change management.
Your role
As a HR BP you are highly engaged in driving business forward. In this particular role you will drive the HR activities for all employees within your areas. Your tasks and responsibilities will include high level of communication with managers and actively supporting the business by implementing HR initiatives. You will continuously work with attracting, developing and retaining employees and to ensure the company has an optimized workforce that promotes job motivation. The Human Resource's role within Saab has focus on people aspects of the business with an overall goal to translate business needs and strategies into a people strategy. You will work both independently and in the HR team, but also be a part of the management team for your specific area and work closely together with managers and employees. You will have the opportunity to be part of various work groups at Saab Group level where you will be able to expand your network within Saab.
Main responsibilities:
* Empower managers, communicate and facilitate meetings
* Make conclusions and propose actions based on data analytics
* Undertake key HR projects and manage HR life cycle
* Support managers to manage performance effectively, embedding the principles of good performance management and ensure a talent pipeline are in place
* Use data to understand themes and trends, make conclusions and propose actions
* Maintain a strong relationship with unions, negotiate and inform accordingly
* Ensure health & safety and safeguarding requirements are met
* Running projects and trainings in the field of HR
You report to Head of HR. The role include some business travels, mainly between Karlskrona and Malmö.
Your profile
We are looking for a skilled and communicative HR BP with high energy, resilience and integrity! To succeed in this position you have a strong ability to work independently as well as be a team player. You know how to translate people strategy into activities to meet strategy and targets, and have a business and financial understanding. An analytic and reflective mind-set will come in handy. The role also require a sense of urgency to drive results and make people grow in their day-to-day business. When collaborating with stakeholders, you are confident with the ability to build relationships, influence and provide advice to key decision makers.
Required skills:
* Proven successful work experience from above mentioned tasks
* Bachelor's degree from relevant academic area or similar experience and at least a few years' experience from a HR leadership role
* Experience in setting and implementing strategies and projects
* You have experience in working with talent and performance management as well as coaching and change management
* You have knowledge of applicable labor laws, employment laws and experience in coaching managers through complex employee relations situations.
* Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
Desired skills:
* Working with diversity and cultural awareness
* Experience from similar role in larger global organizations with workforce and stakeholders in different locations
* Deep knowledge in Excel and ease of learning and using HR-related systems
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
