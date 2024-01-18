HR Business Partner
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology building the infrastructure for the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 3,900 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 1.8 billion in 2021. NKT - We connect a greener world.
Opportunity to deliver global Talent Acquisition and Talent Development agenda
Are you excited about enhancing employee engagement, ensuring performance excellence, and contributing to organizational growth? Do you have solid experience from other HRBP roles? If yes, we have a great job opportunity for you!
Supporting leaders and accomplish HR activities
As part of NKT's growth journey, we are looking for an experienced HR professional with proven capabilities within HR Business Partnering and Talent Attraction (TA) to support our teams Technology Consulting (Västerås) & Applications (Falun) in Sweden. The position will be based in Västerås, Sweden.
The tasks in this role will include:
* Facilitation of end-to-end recruitment processes
* Negotiation and collaboration with union representatives
* Go-to advisor in employment law and collective bargaining agreement
* Facilitation of performance management processes
* Follow up on employee engagement surveys & action plans
* Implementation of various people processes and projects
* Continuously facilitate change management where relevant
* Project management on selected organizational initiatives
* Support organizational development
* Conduct exit interviews incl. registration of data and feedback to the organization
* Efficiently complete administrative tasks, including contract generation, documentation of union negotiation protocols, immigration support, and oversight of the administrative system
A communicative and collaborative coordinator
If you are right for this job you have great collaboration and communication skills as well as the ability to create positive change. You can effectively influence and collaborate with business leaders, stakeholders, and labour unions. A deep understanding of our business strategies and areas is crucial. We value a professional HR approach and expect you to deliver services and processes with a focus on quality, efficiency, and timeliness. We are looking for a structured doer who will manage and deliver on operational tasks as well as strategic tasks with the same commitment and motivation.
The ideal candidate has the following credentials:
University degree - preferably within HR
3-4 yrs relevant experience in HR domain - HR Business Partnering & processes, recruitment , Swedish Labour Laws and Union Negotiations
Good understanding of HR & IT systems (Meritorious to have experience in SAP Success Factors)
Experienced user of Microsoft Office Suite
Fluency in Swedish & English - spoken and written
This position will be based in Västerås, with the expectation of frequent travel to collaborate closely with teams in both Västerås and Falun as needed.
Have we sparked your interest?
The culture at NKT is founded on high ambitions, great performance and dedication. NKT has a clear aim to be a workplace where the best people in the industry prefer to build their careers. In support of the overall strategic goals, NKT offers its people an environment with focus on diversity and inclusion and continuous opportunity for personal development. NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Can you picture yourself contributing to the success of our growing business? Then reach out and apply on our website by February 15th, 2024. We will invite candidates for interviews on an ongoing basis. Personality- and adaptive tests may occur in our recruitment process. If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact the Renate Pedersen at renate.pedersen@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to Sanjana Tripathy, sanjana.tripathy@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Zohreh Keshavarz , +46 724 51 80 18
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Andersson, +46 236 8521
Unionen - Kennet Jansson Eklund, +46 23 68452
Ledarna - Per Skalin, +46 23 68554
