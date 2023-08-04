HR Business Partner
2023-08-04
HR Business Partner
Are you open for new challenges? We are looking for a HR business partner to join us in Sweden to support our sales organization and our Nordic distribution center. Our HR Business Partner will take a year off for studies, we need a temporary replacer. Are you people oriented, thorough, detail-oriented, structured, and curious? And would you like to gain some valuable experience in one of the world's leading medical device companies with an innovative portfolio of products and services? Then this might be the perfect role for you.
Join Us
You will be placed at our new office, in Kungsbacka nearby Kungsmässan and at our Nordic Distribution Centre, you will be able to work from home when it 's suitable. You will be introduced by our ordinary HR Business in Sweden and you 'll report to Country Manager and are part of the management team.
A broad variety of tasks
You will join our global people and culture organization, but you operate in Sweden, the position is broad and your days will vary - a lot. One day, you may be working with recruitment and perform interviews and the next day you will administer employee information in our HR system and the third day you will negotiate with the union. Your responsibilities includes:
Supports all people managers in people management, working environment and HR related matters
Responsible for the formal people related tasks around our employees, workplace environment at sales subsidiary office and Nordic Distribution Centre
Global People Cycle where applicable
Responsible for employee handbook and employee policies
Local expert, admin and owner in the corporate HR system, Success factors and Employee Central
Local expert on Swedish labour law and keeps continuously updated on developments in this
Responsible for developing the local people plan and priorities in connection with the Annual Business Plan
Drive a performance oriented agenda and a winning-team culture
Continuous improvement of people oriented key performance indicators, such as employee engagement and turnover ratios
Who are you?
We are looking for a person with a strong belief in Coloplast Vision, Mission and values and a high ethical standard. You will be able to use your structured approach and sense of detail in everything you do. We expect you to pride yourself on delivering high quality results every time. It's crucial that you have high integrity and ability to work with employees at all levels in the organization both locally and globally as well as external stakeholders.
Your Qualifications
Minimum Bachelor's degree or experience - within relevant field
You're structured and analytical in how you solve problems
You have strong skills in the office package, in particular PowerPoint and Excel
You are IT savvy, although we will make sure to train you in our programs
You communicate fluently in Swedish and English - both in speech and writing.
• 3 years of experience from similar positions is a requirement
You are available to start in September
Application
Please register your application at www.coloplast.se
we will screen the applications continuously and close the process when we have found the right candidate.
Need more information?
At Coloplast, we make sure that you can be you. That is why we encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of sex, race, ethnicity, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, religion or belief or marital status.
For more information, please contact Carina Norström, HR Business Partner, at secano@coloplast.com
or give her a call at +46 763-211008 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Coloplast AB
