HR assistant with focus on recruitment
Kavalleriet AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
About Kavall
We are Kavall & we give you fresh groceries on-demand. Delivering groceries in 10 minutes was up until recently unimaginable, but we believe that is how it should be, giving you what you want when you need it. By offering food of the highest quality from the producers you love, we transform the grocery industry through our own local stores, one at a time
Your sweet spot
Are you a social butterfly with great organizational skills who wants to kickstart a HR career and gain experience beside your studies? If so you might be exactly who we are looking for to join our HR team at Kavall! The role as a HR support agent will include a variety of tasks such as recruitment, administration tasks and assisting HR projects. The position is flexible where you will be working 4-5 hours, 3-4 days a week and a few hours every other weekend.
Some of the things you'll handle
• Booking and conducting group interviews.
• Initial screenings of Riders and Pickers working in our operations
• First line of contact for staff regarding HR related questions using our service systems.
• Making a first selection of store-operation candidates.
• Recruitment Administration for new staff in our HR systems including contract signing, document check ups e.t.c.
• Using our HR systems to schedule new staff in stores all across cities in Sweden.
• Updating documents and assisting in managing employment changes throughout the company, with a focus on the operations department.
• Additional support and assisting tasks with close collaboration with the HR department.
We believe that you
• Are currently studying a HR-related degree (minimum first year of studies completed)
• Native in Swedish and professional english level ( as english is our company language).
• Good skills in Google systems.
• Highly structured and organized working style.
• Great communication skills
• Flexible (we are a start-up and processes change all the time)
• Enjoys a high paced environment.
• Social and outgoing ( you will interact with several potential candidates daily).
• Want to gain relevant experience within HR beside your studies.
Practical details
• Start date: Mutual agreement
• Extent: This is a flexible part time ( 40-50%) position where we can together agree upon the hours you work. The right person will also have an opportunity to work long-term in our company!
Location: The position will be based at our office on Kungsholmen.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-02
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
Kavalleriet AB (org.nr 559315-3454), https://kavall.co/
Kavall Kontakt
Saloni Vithlani saloni@kavall.co 0791020001
7342748