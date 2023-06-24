HR Advisor - LyondellBasell in Åstorp
2023-06-24
A.Schulman Nordic AB, part of the global LyondellBasell group, is an international supplier of high value masterbatch, compounds and distributor of standard polymers. LyondellBasell is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world and, together with its employees, produces materials and products that contribute to developing solutions to modern challenges. In 2022, LyondellBasell was named Fortune Magazine's list of "Worlds most admired company" for the fifth consecutive year in a row. Read more about us at lyondellbasell.com
•
Are you ready for your next career step in the HR Advisor role with us?
We are now looking for a goal-oriented HR Advisor to join our business in Åstorp. If you want to develop your skills in both national and international HR support, then you may be our future star and employee!
Job description
As an HR Advisor at LyondellBasell you are the link between the needs of the local business and the corporate HR strategy.
In this role, you will serve as an advisor, counsel, and confidante to your stakeholders, in particular the Åstorp Management Team and the entire employee population. You maintain a close relationship with the unions and participate actively in negotiations. Your goal will be to drive and support the overall human resources activities to develop high-value capabilities across the business. To this purpose you will collaborate regularly with HR colleagues across Europe. In this role, you are responsible for taking care of all HR-related admin activities including payroll.
HR has a tactical role to play in the success of the business: What are the company's current and future needs in order to stay competitive? How does the talent of the future look like and how can we attract them? How can we adapt to changing market situations and add value to today's business and the long-term strategy? What is the right people strategy for today's workforce and the challenges of tomorrow? These are questions we must ask ourselves daily, and that's where you step in.
Being a highly dynamic organization, it is an exciting time to be part of the LyondellBasell community and the HR Team!
We are in a period of growth and change in all corners of the company. Within HR, we are part of this impressive transformation which impacts all of our processes and day-to-day business. In Åstorp we are a small, purpose-driven and enthusiastic team. We work hard, we take pride in what we do, we seek new and innovative ways to collaborate with our customers and partners and, we have fun!
Our offer
We offer an environment where we encourage personal and professional growth and where you will be rewarded for your performance and results. You will have the possibility to work with specialists in all fields to develop innovative solutions and to extend your national and international network.
As part of a larger international group, our company in Åstorp is a stable and successful local company.
Your profile
To thrive and be successful in the role, you need to have significant experience in an HR Advisor role preferably in an industrial environment, including daily "hands on" HR work. You have a (university) degree in HR and have up-to-date knowledge and skills of Swedish labor law. Knowledge of SuccessFactors or a similar HR system is considered an asset. You master Swedish and English language fluently in speech and writing. Of course you have good overall computer skills (Office programs).
As a person you are genuine with a positive spirit who sees challenges as possibilities instead of problems. You like to grow and develop yourself and are constantly searching for new knowledge. You are flexible, all-round and a dedicated team player. You are the person who likes to have many things going on at the same time.
From a practical perspective, you probably live in the immediate area. You have a driver's license and access to a car.
We attach great importance to your personal qualities and profile in this role.
Place of work & working hours
The work takes place at our production facility in Åstorp. Standard working hours are daytime at 07.45-16.30 (Monday-Friday), however there is room for flexibility in this position, we have flexible working hours and opportunity to work from home. You are willing to travel occasionally (up to max two times a year) if necessary. Monthly salary according to current collective agreement. Start date as soon as possible.
Application
In this recruitment, we collaborate with Ny Kollega and you are welcome to contact recruitment specialist Johan Spjuth on 0733670660 if you have any questions. The last day to apply is 30 June but please apply in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are taking place on an ongoing basis.
Welcome with your application!
