HR Administrator to International HR Shared Service Center
2025-05-16
Are you passionate about HR operations and thrive in a dynamic, international environment? Our client is seeking a dedicated HR Administrator to join their HR Shared Service Center. In this role, you'll ensure smooth, efficient, and compliant delivery of HR services across various operational activities.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an HR Administrator, you'll manage a broad range of HR processes, including employee and consultant data management, payroll, benefits, time management, organizational changes, HR support, and reporting. Your contributions will be vital in supporting the HR Shared Service Center's vision to provide world-class HR operations with a focus on precision, innovation, and employee satisfaction.
You are offered
• The chance to grow within a global company
• The opportunity to work with broad HR processes across Europe
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Administrate employee and consultant data (onboarding, changes, exits)
• Support payroll, compensation, and benefits processes
• Manage leave, absence, and time reporting
• Maintain and update organizational structures in HR systems
• Generate HR reports and provide data insights
• Ensure compliance with local labor laws and internal policies
• Collaborate with external vendors and internal stakeholders
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has a degree in HR, Business Administration or a related field
• Has experience in HR operations or shared services
• Is familiar with payroll and HRIS systems
• Has knowledge of labor laws and GDPR
• Is detail-oriented and solution-driven
• Communicates fluently in English and German
It is meritorious if you have
• Speak Swedish fluently
• Have worked in SAP SuccessFactors
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Social
• Responsible
