HR Administrator to Global Client in Södertälje
Adecco Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla administratörsjobb i Södertälje
2026-04-09
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Södertälje
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
For our client in Södertälje, a world leading provider of transport solutions, Adecco is seeking a proactive HR Business Administrator to provide independent business and administrative support within a Service Operations organization. In this temporary, full-time role starting immediately, you will support both program delivery and daily operations by coordinating complex activities, managing meetings, preparing reports, and maintaining structured documentation. The consultant assignment is planned for six months with the potential for extension, and offers flexibility for remote work. You will work extensively with Office 365 and AI-enabled solutions to enhance efficiency and accuracy in workflows and communication, while exercising sound judgment and maintaining discretion when handling sensitive and confidential information.
About the role
Provide independent business and administrative support within Service Operations, contributing to both program delivery and daily operations.
Coordinate meetings, schedules, and complex follow-up activities efficiently to ensure structured workflows and timely decision-making.
Manage and safeguard confidential and sensitive information with professionalism, sound judgment, and strict discretion at all times.
Prepare reports, presentations, and concise summaries based on various data sources to support effective analysis and decision-making.
Maintain documentation, shared resources, and records accurately, ensuring easy access, traceability, and compliance with internal procedures.
Work extensively with Office 365 and AI-enabled solutions to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and quality in communication and daily workflows.
Support coordination of complex activities across stakeholders, aligning administrative tasks with operational priorities and service delivery timelines.
About you
Background in business administration, coordination, operations support, or HR administration, with experience relevant to service-oriented organizations.
Strong proficiency in Office 365 tools and applications, using them daily for scheduling, documentation, reporting, and communication activities.
Experience working in structured, fast-paced environments is essential, demonstrating the ability to prioritize and handle multiple concurrent tasks.
Fluent English language skills are mandatory for this role.
Proficiency in Swedish is advantageous but not required.
Ability to manage complexity and contribute independently.
Competency in using digital tools and AI automation effectively to streamline administrative processes and support data-driven decision-making.
What we offer
Temporary, full-time assignment planned for six months with a clearly stated potential for extension based on organizational needs.
Flexibility of remote work combined with presence in Södertälje according to business and operational requirements.
Work in a Service Operations organization where program delivery and daily operations provide structured, fast-paced professional experience.
An opportunity to be part of a global organization with clear processes and tools to support your success.
Inclusive recruitment process that welcomes applications from individuals who contribute to the diversity of the company and wider workplace.
Information
If you are interested in this HR Business Administrator opportunity, we would love to hear form you. Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis, and we therefore encourage you to submit your application at your earliest convenience. If you have any questions regarding the registration, please contact support at info@adecco.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), https://www.adecco.com/sv-se
Svetsarvägen 8 (visa karta
)
171 41 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Adecco Kontakt
Consultant Manager
Antonia Tiritidou antonia.tiritidou@adecco.se Jobbnummer
9845297