HR Administrator (student/part-time) to Antaros Medical

Does HR coordination, administration, and assistance in a dynamic work environment sound interesting to you? How about working in an innovative company within the global Life Science sector where you support recruitment and different HR processes? Are you a driven student who enjoys producing results through structure and collaboration? If it catches your interest, you should continue reading.
At Antaros Medical, we value competence and development as well as ideas and solutions. Relations and trust are keys to success, and it is equally important for us to have fun while doing a meaningful job. We have currently around 120 employees working at our offices in Sweden in Mölndal, Uppsala and Malmö, as well as in the US, and we are continuously growing. As a part of our growth journey, we are looking for a part-time HR Administrator for HR- and recruitment administrative support, to join our Mölndal office.
We believe that good HR processes are essential for a thriving work environment, and so is recruiting and retaining our great people. As a part-time HR Administrator, you will be joining our small and wonderful HR team, by supporting the HR function with administration, documentation, and general assistance in various HR processes. You will further assist with the coordination of recruitment- and onboarding processes in collaboration with managers and other departments in the organization. You will be reporting to the Director, HR.
Your main responsibilities will be:
• Provide general HR administrative support and assistance
• Manage various HR documentation
• Support our recruitment- and onboarding processes
Additional responsibilities could include:
• Coordinate organizational engagement activities
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you are currently studying HR or equivalent education at the university level, having at least 1 year of studies left before graduation. You might have an initial experience of working with HR-related service, administration, and/or recruitment.
As a person, you are very good at communicating and interacting with others, and you enjoy producing results through support and collaboration. We further believe that you have strong administrative skills as well as an analytical and proactive mindset. You will be working in a broad HR setting, which requires a structured mindset as well as flexibility and an understanding of "the bigger picture".
Since we love learning, development, and growth - we'd like to see you demonstrate a growth mindset and enjoy continuously learning and building on external and internal ideas, as well as keeping up with the latest news within the HR area. We want you to grow together with us!
Requirements:
• Current B. Sc. or M. Sc. studies within HR or equivalent
• Fluent English language skills in speech and writing
It is beneficial if you have previous experience in HR service, administration, and/or recruitment.
Are you interested?
Happy to hear! Please submit your application via the link below with your CV included, no later than 22nd May 2023. We will contact and interview candidates continuously throughout the recruitment process.
For more information about the position, please contact Emilia Larsson, emilia.larsson@antarosmedical.com
.
The recruitment is for part-time employment corresponding to 2-3 days per week, depending upon the need and your availability.
We only accept applications via our recruitment system, Teamtailor. The recruitment is handled by Antaros Medical.
About Antaros Medical
At Antaros Medical, we combine ground-breaking imaging with profound experience in drug development and deep knowledge of disease mechanisms. We are specialised in cardiorenal & metabolic diseases and oncology. We have a global network of collaboration partners and customers, including both Big Pharma and Biotech, and several European collaboration initiatives such as Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) and COST.
Antaros Medical has delivered small complex, mechanistic studies as well as multi-center clinical trials worldwide utilizing our innovative imaging methods. Our global headquarter and imaging Corelab are based in Sweden. If you want to find out more about our company, visit our website: www.antarosmedical.com
(http://www.antarosmedical.com/).
