HR administrator needed for assignments in Södertälje
2023-08-21
Do you have experience working with administrative tasks? Do you enjoy working in a fast-paced international environment? Are you fluent in English and are looking for your next assignment? Look no further, our client needs you!
About the position
We at Perido are looking for an HR administrator for our client. The company is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions and together with partners and customers, they are driving the transition to a sustainable transport system. You will work at the company's big headquarters in Södertälje, with some team members spread around the globe.
Your daily tasks
In this position, you will help and assists the Production and Logistics organization with a rich variation of tasks, most with administrative and supportive nature. Your main responsibilities among others will be:
administrative support to employees and managers
travel arrangements
administrate and coordinate various department activities
organizing documents and information of routines, visitors etc
administrate and coordinate various meeting forums
support employees and their families working abroad
Other common tasks of an assistant
Your characteristics
This role is a great opportunity if you enjoy working in a dynamic and fast-paced environment. You will work in an interesting international environment that will give you a global view of the company's worldwide operations. To succeed in this role, we believe that you have good interpersonal and networking skills and can handle multiple tasks doing the proper prioritizing. You are an excellent communicator, and you can confidently express yourself in English, both orally and in writing. For this position, we will value your personality highly and we believe that you are a person with a lot of enthusiasm and enjoy providing support on a high service level.
Are you who we are looking for?
We look forward to reading your application!
Please apply with CV and cover letter in English, as well as any certificates.
Qualifications:
Previous experience as assistant or administrator
Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish, both spoken and written
Meritorious
Administration-related diplomas and courses
2 years + of work experience in administrative roles
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment for 6 months. Start 2023-09-04.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV + Cover letter in English for this position, as well as any certificates. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Amanda Delvén you can reach her/him via amanda.delven@perido.se
. If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 34078 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1300 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
