HPC specialist

2024-12-20
RISE Research Institutes of Sweden is looking for a researcher with solid experience in high performance computing (HPC), and a background in natural sciences, computer science, data science or machine learning, to work at the EuroCC National Competence Center Sweden (ENCCS).
About us
ENCCS is a national competence center in HPC hosted jointly by RISE and Linköping University and funded by the Swedish Research Council, Vinnova and the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (JU) via the EuroCC project - a network of European national competence centers in HPC. EuroHPC JU is a multi-billion Euro joint undertaking which enables participating countries to coordinate their efforts and share resources to build a world-class supercomputing infrastructure and a competitive innovation ecosystem in supercomputing technologies, applications, and skills in Europe.
ENCCS provides a range of services tailored to the national needs of industry, academia, and public administration in Sweden. The aim is to support and further enhance national strengths in high-performance computing, high-performance data analytics, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Specific objectives of ENCCS are to:
- Develop expertise and knowledge in Sweden through training and outreach activities
- Provide consultancy services to Swedish companies on how to use HPC for research and development projects
- Assist researchers and engineers to access and get started on EuroHPC resources
- Map existing national competences in HPC and related areas and create a central point of contact for HPC-related services
About the role
You will be working with an agile team of experts with diverse backgrounds and a shared passion for bringing the benefits of HPC to new user groups through training and mentoring, consulting and hands-on proof-of-concept projects. Specifically, the work can include developing, porting or optimising scientific, engineering or machine learning software for HPC as well as teaching workshops and developing training material. You will also contribute to the development and implementation of the ENCCS strategy, including the development of the service portfolio, establishing collaborations and identifying new user communities.
About you
Requirements:
- You have a PhD in natural sciences, computer science, data science, machine learning or related areas
- Experience in software development for HPC systems and experience in GPU programming
- Excellent communication skills in English and (preferably) Swedish
- Strong communication and team working skills
Teaching experience is a plus.
Are we right for each other?
RISE Offers an inclusive workplace with a dynamic environment that gives you opportunities for development both professionally and personally. You will work in a team of committed colleagues to tackle exciting societal challenges. If you are an experienced researcher with a background in HPC and have excellent communication skills, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity!
Welcome with your application!
Please submit your application via the form above. For any questions, please contact Tobias Edman, unit manager RISE, (tobias.edman@ri.se
Last day for application is 17th of January, 2025.
Tobias Edman +46102284887
